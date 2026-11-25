On Tuesday, word came out about yet another cybersecurity incident. This time, the target was the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), part of the Treasury Department, which is responsible for tracking suspicious financial activity and helping combat financial crimes.

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The intrusion hit a "limited number of systems."

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) disclosed on Tuesday that it’s investigating a “cybersecurity incident.” The bureau, which is part of the Treasury Department, said it’s looking into an “incident that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems.” It hasn’t offered any information about the full scope or source of the breach, but FinCEN has taken some systems offline as a precaution.

As of this writing, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident.

This incident does appear to have had an effect on some of FinCEN's systems, including possibly some delays in banks' filings of suspicious activity reports.

FinCEN has yet to disclose the scale of the disruption, but filed order FIN-2026-R002 on the same day it disclosed the incident. This order grants a "temporary, limited exceptive relief in response to a service disruption that is hindering filers' ability to adhere to reporting obligations." The rule specifically affects banks and other financial institutions that filed certain reports through Secure Data Transfer Mode by November 18, as well as businesses and people who are required to report ownership information to FinCEN. Due to the disruption, those who would have filed between November 18 and December 29 must now submit by December 30. FinCEN’s order states it may modify or extend the order at its discretion.

This seems an oddly specific attempt, assuming it was indeed aimed at just this system. It's unclear whether the breach involved the attackers gaining access to suspicious activity reports or any other of FinCEN's investigation or enforcement data.

This is far from the first such incident we've seen in recent days. On Tuesday, we reported on a breach at CIA, in which suspected hackers managed to gain access to some unclassified open-source intelligence data. There have been hacking attempts and intrusions on banks and even on freezers.

Once again, this is a developing story. Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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