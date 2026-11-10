France Blames Iran for Brazen Freezer Cyberattack, Threatens Retaliation Tehran Won't See Coming

Remember that massive cyberattack that tampered with refrigerators and freezers at hundreds of grocery stores all across France that resulted in millions of dollars' worth of food being destroyed and sparking multiple fires? Well, it's pretty evident at this point who's behind it, and France is now promising retaliation.

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French officials called Iran's ambassador to Paris on Tuesday after accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of carrying out the attack. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that his government would be pushing for the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions against Iran, but warned that other measures, including cyber retaliation, remain on the table.

"We will take whatever measures are necessary, including some that we will not discuss publicly, if we judge them proportionate and necessary to deter any new attacks and punish those responsible for this unacceptable aggression," Barrot said, according to Reuters.

This came one day after France officially blamed the IRGC for the attacks that took place October 11-12. According to the Paris prosecutor's office, investigators were able to trace the attacks to Shahid Kaveh, an Iranian cyber unit affiliated with the IRGC.

#Iran | Declaration of attribution to Iran of cyber attacks against France https://t.co/M47TXme0sd — France Diplomacy 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo_EN) November 10, 2026

Iran, meanwhile, is denying responsibility and has issued a snarky response to the allegations.

In a statement released Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as baseless and accused France of blaming others for its own failures.

"A government that cannot even manage the temperature of its own refrigerators now seeks to shift the blame onto foreign actors through these preposterous accusations," the ministry declared.

Unable to manage fridges let alone addressing grievances of its people, French government is shifting blame for its failures onto others. Yes, Iran is powerful. But unlike France, we do not exercise power via support for massacres in Gaza or bombings of schools and hospitals. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 10, 2026

A similar attack affected freezers at commissaries on at least six U.S. military bases back in August. The Pentagon launched an investigation, and American officials are coordinating with French investigators. So far, however, there's no confirmation that hackers caused the U.S. incidents or that they're connected to the attacks in France.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighed in on the topic from the G7 summit in Paris, calling the attackers "sickos."

"I mean, what kind of sickos are these people that attack refrigerators? France is not even involved in this, really. I mean, if you think about it, and yet they got attacked nonetheless. Because this is what you're dealing with. You're dealing with a deranged group of revolutionaries."

🚨 JUST NOW: Sec. Marco Rubio responds to Iran attacking European REFRIGERATION units across HUNDREDS of supermarkets "Yeah — why is that surprising? The IRGC has been conducting acts of terrorism and sabotage for a long time." "Breaking news — the IRGC is bad! That's why we SANCTIONED them." 🎯 - French authorities blamed Shahid Kaveh, an IRGC cyber unit, for the Oct. 11-12 attack on supermarket fridges - About 700 French retail sites were hit - Hackers triggered "abnormal defrost cycles of unlimited duration" while disabling the temperature alarms, and some fridges reportedly hit 120°F overnight - The sabotage caused tens of millions of euros in food losses and at least 15 fires Imagine that. ISLAMIST TERRORISTS. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

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Rubio was not the least bit surprised about Iran's involvement, saying, "I mean, why is that surprising anyone? The IRGC's been conducting acts of terrorism and sabotage around the world for a long time. That's like breaking news, the IRGC's a bad group of people."

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