There have to be some red faces around Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters today. An Associated Press report, citing an anonymous source, indicates that there was a cyber intrusion that, fortunately, was limited to non-classified material.

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An unclassified CIA system was breached in a cyberattack, according to a person familiar with the incident who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The breach did not involve any classified information and the issue has been resolved, the person said. The breach involved a system that handles open source intelligence, a discipline involving the collection and analysis of publicly available data from sources including the internet and commercial databases. It was not clear who was responsible for the breach, which was first reported by The New York Times on Friday.

Two other anonymous sources reportedly confirmed the event to Fox News, according to senior national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin. As yet, there's no statement regarding what information may have been compromised, other than that the CIA's classified information wasn't compromised. This is the CIA, even so. Any breach is deeply concerning.

As for open-source intelligence, this is how IBM describes that process.

Open source intelligence (OSINT) is the process of gathering and analyzing publicly available information to assess threats, make decisions or answer specific questions. Many organizations use OSINT as a cybersecurity tool to help gauge security risks and identify vulnerabilities in their IT systems. Cybercriminals and hackers also use OSINT techniques for social engineering, phishing and exposing targets for cyberattacks.

That makes it look like someone sent a fox into the henhouse.

This event comes on the heels of a number of high-profile cyberattacks, some on government systems, some on private sector systems, ranging from freezers in France to Chinese hackers making attempts on NASA and the United States Senate.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you updates as events warrant.

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