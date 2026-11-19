In the latest episode of "What's My Cybercrime," third-party vendors working with banking giant JPMorgan Chase have been targeted in a cyberattack that may have exposed some customers' names and email addresses. After a 48-hour window for the bank to pay a ransom, there are now reports that the information has been released to the dark web.

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After a 48-hour countdown set for various companies to pay up the ransom passed, the ransomware gang n0n has dumped the stolen data of JPMorgan Chase, the world's largest bank by market capitalization as of 2026, on the dark web. https://t.co/ANGh3VSeaO — Cybernews (@Cybernews) November 19, 2026

Both the JPMorgan and Chase sides of the house have released near-identical messages on X, assuring customers that there will be no break in services and that their money is safe.

We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack. Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses. There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring. There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week. — J.P. Morgan (@jpmorgan) November 19, 2026

We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack. Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses. There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring. There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week. — Chase (@Chase) November 19, 2026

Both messages state:

We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack. Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses. There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring. There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week.

The hack, reportedly carried out by a group called n0n, apparently did not affect JPMorgan Chase core services. There has not yet been an official press release or any statement other than the X posts.

What's interesting is that this latest incident comes on the heels of several unrelated but similar events, from an FAA-ordered ground stop to outages ranging from Microsoft to other banks. Now, this. There has not been any solid connection drawn between the various events; at least, not yet.

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In this latest event, though, the statements from the banks affected would seem to indicate that their customers' money is safe; it was marketing data that was breached. Small comfort, that.

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