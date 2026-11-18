President Donald Trump had one banger of a reply to a reporter when he was asked about the report of an alleged drone threat that might target him.

REPORTER: "Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally?" TRUMP: "I'm worried about you — because if they get me, you're gone, too!" https://t.co/tbSInzFtyj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 16, 2026

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That was pretty hilarious — and Trump had a point. The reporter standing right there wouldn't fare much better if a drone struck.

It’s also something that the president noted would be met by a crushing response, so it would be an incredibly unwise action for Iran to take.

Then Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked about the alleged Iranian “dirty bomb” threat to D.C. He put it into perspective with a great comment on the worth of media sources.

.@SecRubio on CNN's report of a possible Iranian plot against D.C.: "Some of your intelligence sources are liars; others are liars and criminals... We're always on the lookout for the safety and security of the United States... I do not think there is any imminent threat." https://t.co/qggRRNYDOS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2026

While Rubio acknowledged we always have to take care and ensure security, most threats were not credible, he said. He also scolded the media, “Some of your sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals.” They're liars because they're making things up, implying that they have access to something they don't. But just having a government email address doesn’t make a credible source, he snarked. Then if the sources were sharing any type of classified information, that would be criminal, even if it weren't completely true.

Rubio explained that while there have been real threats from Iran and they’d been chanting “Death to America” since 1979, in his estimation, he did not think there was an “imminent threat.” As to that report, he said he wasn't going to comment on it, saying it was "showboats, liars, and probably criminals." Then, too, if the report came from CNN with unnamed sources, that already tells you that it may have issues.

Rubio always breaks it down to get to the heart of things — yes, there are threats, but don't believe everything that people are shoving at you.

As political commentator and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained, Rubio would probably be good at the press secretary job as well, included in the memes of all the other jobs he could take on.

I hate to add one more thing @marcorubio plate but he really is the best person to be @PressSec — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 18, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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