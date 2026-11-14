Rubio's Humor Shines in Epic Declaration for America and Takedown of Global Elites

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a speech at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention on Friday.

It started off with a sweet familial moment, as he was introduced by his youngest daughter, Daniella, a third-year law student at the University of Virginia.

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“Was that cool or what?” Secretary of State Marco Rubio has a proud dad moment after his youngest daughter, Daniella, introduces him at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in Washington. The third-year University of Virginia law student earns a glowing review from her father: “There’s no stage fright. She’s not afraid to speak.” Download the Fox News app or go to https://t.co/gPHiho5zni for more: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 13, 2026

“Was that cool or what?” Rubio said proudly. He joked he didn't really like public speaking that much, but she had no stage fright.

Rubio also joked about the "lawyer up" threat of Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) against Trump officials.

SECRETARY RUBIO: On election night, there was a Congressman that said we all needed to "lawyer up." So, here we are. https://t.co/ZKfhlOBdVm — Department of State (@StateDept) November 13, 2026

His speech was a fascinating rebuke of the efforts of the global elites to dictate to America, a free people.

SECRETARY RUBIO: For this global elite, international law is not a neutral body of rules. International law is an instrument, an instrument to advance their interest under the pretense of universal principles. https://t.co/0Qa0Akgkyl — Department of State (@StateDept) November 13, 2026

He called them out for trying to use "international law" to push their own interests under the pretense of universal principles.

That fake International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot supersede our own sovereign nation's rights and laws, especially when we never signed up for it, he said.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Earlier this year, President Trump made the unprecedented decision to sanction the fake International Criminal Court. A fake court, which is an unelected world tribunal which claims to supersede the laws and constitutions of sovereign states, even those who never signed up for it. — Department of State (@StateDept) November 13, 2026

Rubio paraphrased Pompey the Great as a warning to the ICC: if they would try to enforce their edicts against us, "Stop quoting laws to men with swords."

Rubio explained how we had built a continental empire, from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

SECRETARY RUBIO: When our predecessors first arrived in North America, there were no factories, no railroads, no skyscrapers. These things exist because we built them. https://t.co/cbMcZCzWGj — Department of State (@StateDept) November 13, 2026

"When our predecessors first arrived in North America, there were no factories, no railroads, no skyscrapers. These things exist because we built them," he declared

Rubio chastised those who would presume to dictate to us and warned of the "spirit of Marx" that still existed.

SECRETARY RUBIO: The ultimate question of our time is whether Americans have a moral right to exist as a distinct nation and a distinct people, and thus to demand a government that defends and pursues our interests above all else. https://t.co/hIxavo0HDk — Department of State (@StateDept) November 13, 2026

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He boldly defended our right as a nation to chart our own course, as the radicals seek to "abolish the distinctions between nations themselves."

"The ultimate question of our time is whether Americans have a moral right to exist as a distinct nation and a distinct people, and thus to demand a government that defends and pursues our interests above all else," Rubio said.

He spoke encouraging words in the wake of the midterm losses.

SECRETARY RUBIO: There will be more triumphs and there will be more disappointments. This is the nature of all undertakings of this weight and this magnitude. There are no great men or great causes in the pages of history that did not suffer the same. But we are persuaded of the justice of our cause and, we too, will triumph in the end. — Department of State (@StateDept) November 13, 2026

“We have much more to do over the next two, the next six, the next 20 years,” he said. “Great things that last are built in decades, not election cycles.” “There will be more victories, and there will be more defeats. There will be more triumphs, and there will be more disappointments. This is the nature of all undertakings of this weight and of this magnitude,” Rubio continued. “There are no great men or great causes in the pages of history that did not suffer the same,” he said defiantly, “but we are persuaded of the justice of our cause, and we too will triumph in the end.”

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Rubio believes that we will again leave for our grandchildren "the single greatest nation in the history of the world."

Rubio also took questions and hammered home the theme with one more comment: on foreign and domestic issues, we must always be on "the American side of every issue."

SECRETARY RUBIO: I am on the American side of every issue — that I even have to say that is stunning. I am the Secretary of State of the United States. https://t.co/ybQaXqtoPC — Department of State (@StateDept) November 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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