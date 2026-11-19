While in China, President Trump took a few moments away from talking and deal-making with China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin to talk Iran with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich. What the president had to say about Iran, most of all the "memorandum of understanding" effort, was interesting.

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BREAKING: President Trump says that the MOU was a big mistake.



“It was a waste of time. I didn’t like doing it. I listened to people. It delayed things.” pic.twitter.com/kl65U5KP0Q — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 19, 2026

Here's that conversation:

President Trump: Our military's incredible. The blockade that we did is the most effective... Frankly it's the most effective thing we've done. Not one ship has gotten through in all the month other than (that) we had this waste of time, I didn't like doing it, but I listen to people. I have some very good people. It could have worked out. We had a little memorandum of understanding. I never believed too much in memorandums, you go right to a contract, you have to... Jacqui Heinrich: Was that a mistake? President Trump: Eh, it delayed things a little bit. It wasn't a mistake. Actually we got to know them (Iran) very well during that period, and we got to know that they can't be trusted. Jacqui Heinrich: Is that why Vance, the vice president, was pulled off of the Iran negotiating team? President Trump: No, he's doing a very good job. No, well, he basically just left one thing out. If we had it to do again, would you do it again? And the answer is absolutely yes. What we're doing is the right thing. I think long term will be adjudged very well. Short term, I know the elections are coming up (sic). This is a problem. But I'm not going to be guided by that, and I think a lot of the people, you know, a lot of the people, the Trump people just didn't vote. They were in protest. And they were protesting because the Congress hasn't sent them bills. They're not... The Save America Act, who can't pass the Save America Act?

The president is looking for something long-term in Iran, as he's been on the record as saying all along. The MOU, however, was probably never going to be effective, and the president mentions that too, albeit indirectly; it's the same problem we've had with Iran and will keep having with Iran as long as the present regime is in power: These people cannot be trusted. They never could be trusted. They never will be trusted. This isn't a case like President Reagan and the Soviet Union of "trust, but verify." Any dealings with Iran must be "never trust, always hold their feet to the fire."

What's interesting in his comments is the seeming admission that what the president has engaged us in with Iran isn't popular, that it has resulted in some negative consequences, like some shocks and the gasoline pumps — but that he determined it was the right thing to do, even if it cost the administration some approval points, even if it cost the GOP some seats in Congress. Now we can agree or disagree with the act itself, but it was at least made on strategic, long-term considerations, not a finger-in-the-wind political calculation. Best of all, there were no pallets of American currency delivered to Tehran in the middle of the night. We've tried that tactic before, and it proved futile.

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And, in light of the rather nasty beating the Republicans took in the recently concluded midterms, the president makes another good point: Voter ID and election integrity are 80-20 issues, overwhelmingly supported by the American people, and yet there the SAVE America Act sits, gathering dust in a drawer in the Senate. The 119th Congress is still in place until January 3. It's not too late.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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