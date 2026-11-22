It never rains, but it pours.

Yet another airline ground stop was imposed on Sunday, albeit only for a brief time, only for one airport, and only for one airline. This time it was Delta Airlines flights to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that were sidelined, due to a glitch in the weight and balance system — forcing controllers to adopt a solution that was decidedly old school.

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A Sunday morning outage in Delta Air Lines' automated weight-and-balance system forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to briefly halt Atlanta-bound flights and has reportedly delayed at least 3,500 Delta flights across major hubs, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport. The technical failure rippled through Sunday's travel schedule, but the ground stop led to roughly an hour delay before being lifted.

No aircraft can proceed without a weight-and-balance check, to ensure that any weight the aircraft is carrying is balanced, so as not to cause serious interference with trim and flight controls. How that works with passengers would seem to be an open, and shall we say, weighty question. Delta proceeded to use what the report euphemistically calls "manual workarounds."

"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," Delta told Fox News in a statement. "We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism." The FAA stressed the outage was specific to Delta and "not related" to air traffic control systems. "Delta is working to resolve issues with the airline’s weight and balance automation system," FAA wrote Sunday on X. "These delays are not related to any FAA air traffic systems. Please check with Delta for the latest information." Before any commercial aircraft can take off, crews must verify that its total weight and center of gravity fall within strict safety limits – a process that relies heavily on baggage and cargo data. With the automated system offline, Delta staff were calculating weight and balance figures manually for departing flights while technicians work to bring the software back online.

So this would seem to have been the airline's system, not the FAA air-traffic system, that went down this time. That still may be a source of stress for people traveling on this weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here's the thing: We can presume, given the description of how Delta kept things moving as a "manual workaround," that there were people on hand that have had some education and experience in doing this sort of thing manually, either with pencil and paper or with a pocket calculator (are those even a thing anymore?). That's a good thing, and it's a great argument for employees in this field, and indeed many similar tech fields, to learn to do things the old-fashioned way before they get to learn the new, high-tech ways. Not only do they gain a better understanding of what the computerized systems are supposed to be doing, but they have the low-tech way to fall back on in the event something exactly like this happens.

You can't hack a pencil and paper, after all, and a pencil and paper will work even if the power goes out.

For now, Delta flights into Atlanta have resumed, and lots of people anxious to see family over the upcoming holiday week can breathe a sigh of relief.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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