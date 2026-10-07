Hegseth Honors USS Lincoln Heroes, Roasts Media, and Mocks Iran's Navy Into the Ocean Floor

The media made it sound like there was going to be a mutiny, and that conditions were so bad that sailors were fighting each other and jumping off ship en masse.

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We’re talking, of course, about the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which was deployed for more than 300 days in support of the Iran war. Well, the vessel is scheduled to return to San Diego Thursday, and on Wednesday, War Secretary Pete Hegseth came aboard to hail the crew and deliver the Presidential Unit Citation. The honor was created in 1942 and is the highest honor a unit can receive.

The crew applauded and cheered for over 30 seconds when he made the announcement. Watch:

.@SecWar awards the prestigious Presidential Unit Citation to the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group 3 for "extraordinary heroism against enemy forces" during Operation Epic Fury. GOD BLESS OUR HEROES! https://t.co/UMcm9ym0a4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026

He made sure to call out the media as he recounted the incredible numbers achieved by the Lincoln and its approximately 5,000 crewmembers during its historic 321-day deployment:

President Trump had full faith that you would deliver on behalf of the American people, and you did. And so here we are this morning on this beautiful morning. We came here intentionally to recognize, to honor, to showcase. We brought the media with us to ensure that they got a chance to look you in the eye as well. And understand the historic what you nature, of what you accomplished on behalf of our nation. What the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group did, no other carrier strike group has ever done. Ten thousand sorties, 23,000 combat flight hours, almost 4,000 combat sorties, 1.5 million pounds of ordnance dropped on the enemy. And let me tell you... You did it without an aircraft mishap?! I honestly have no idea how that's possible. I really don't. And America should understand that.

A humorous moment occurred during Hegseth's remarks when someone in the crowd noted that he got a fact wrong. The secretary immediately atoned by doing push-ups:

🔥 Secretary of War Pete Hegseth just DROPPED for two push-ups aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln after correcting himself while praising the crew. “I stand corrected. I’ll do two push-ups.” The sailors ERUPTED in cheers as Hegseth knocked them out before continuing his remarks. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/xMc8o3B2pr — Dave styles (@TrippleCryptic0) October 7, 2026

He also brutally trolled Iran by saying the U.S. decided to share the ocean with their navy. Watch and see what he really meant by that:

🚨 NOW: SecWar Pete Hegseth just dropped this FIRE LINE in front of the sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln



"We decided to share the ocean with the Iranian Navy."



"They got the BOTTOM HALF."



🔥🔥🔥



"You sunk 59 of them! They had a modern Navy before this conflict started.… pic.twitter.com/Gv3OjZ0iTu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

The secretary also had time to work out with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Miramar:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth joins Marines from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing for a workout at the Miramar Sports Complex in San Diego. The session included push-ups, pull-ups, weighted lunges, burpees and other exercises across 10 stations. https://t.co/fEc5pYOASt — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 7, 2026

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Welcome home, sailors.

Today, we welcomed home the sailors of the USS Abraham Lincoln from their historic deployment. These sailors did extraordinary things on behalf of this nation. They are the 1%. https://t.co/ptQxbs34Fa — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 7, 2026

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.