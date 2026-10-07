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Hegseth Honors USS Lincoln Heroes, Roasts Media, and Mocks Iran's Navy Into the Ocean Floor

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 07, 2026 7:15 PM
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Hegseth Honors USS Lincoln Heroes, Roasts Media, and Mocks Iran's Navy Into the Ocean Floor
U.S. Navy via AP

The media made it sound like there was going to be a mutiny, and that conditions were so bad that sailors were fighting each other and jumping off ship en masse.

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We’re talking, of course, about the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which was deployed for more than 300 days in support of the Iran war. Well, the vessel is scheduled to return to San Diego Thursday, and on Wednesday, War Secretary Pete Hegseth came aboard to hail the crew and deliver the Presidential Unit Citation. The honor was created in 1942 and is the highest honor a unit can receive.

The crew applauded and cheered for over 30 seconds when he made the announcement. Watch:

He made sure to call out the media as he recounted the incredible numbers achieved by the Lincoln and its approximately 5,000 crewmembers during its historic 321-day deployment:

President Trump had full faith that you would deliver on behalf of the American people, and you did. And so here we are this morning on this beautiful morning. We came here intentionally to recognize, to honor, to showcase.

We brought the media with us to ensure that they got a chance to look you in the eye as well. And understand the historic what you nature, of what you accomplished on behalf of our nation. What the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group did, no other carrier strike group has ever done.  Ten thousand sorties, 23,000 combat flight hours, almost 4,000 combat sorties, 1.5 million pounds of ordnance dropped on the enemy.

And let me tell you... You did it without an aircraft mishap?! I honestly have no idea how that's possible. I really don't. And America should understand that.

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A humorous moment occurred during Hegseth's remarks when someone in the crowd noted that he got a fact wrong. The secretary immediately atoned by doing push-ups:

He also brutally trolled Iran by saying the U.S. decided to share the ocean with their navy. Watch and see what he really meant by that:

The secretary also had time to work out with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Miramar:

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Welcome home, sailors.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | IRAN | OPERATION EPIC FURY | PETE HEGSETH | MILITARY
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