Longtime CNN Journalist Runs for the Exits Ahead of Expected Shakeup

One of the poster women for everything wrong with modern journalism is heading for the exits.

Her fake "prestige" in tow, her 43 years of news experience packed in her portmanteau, Christiane Amanpour is leaving CNN.

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Amanpour will be taking her misguided "liberal" sensibilities and her smug accent elsewhere, along with her hefty, multi-million dollar salary.

She released a ridiculous statement that reveals a major disconnect between pretentious journos and the American public.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement.

Amanpour added that she “looks forward to interesting new projects down the line, and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.”

Maybe it should occur to CNN's top execs that people just want it to be a breaking news outlet where people can find out what happened, not get every woke liberal's personal "truth" about it.

And Amanpour's version of "the truth" has gotten her into plenty of trouble. One striking recent example is when Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity, and she turned it into a lecture about the Palestinians.

After the hostage release, she said the victims were “probably being treated better than the average Gazan, because they are the pawns and the chips that Hamas had.”

JUST IN: CNN's Christiane Amanpour now says she "regrets" her "insensitive" remarks on the Hamas-Israel hostage deal. Amanpour had launched a firestorm on Monday morning by downplaying the plight of Israeli hostages. "And I think for sure, people who start to talk to the hostages who have only just been released, will find that it will take a long, long time for them to recover physically, but also mentally. It’s been a terrible, terrible two years for them, because not only are they there — you know, they’re probably being treated better than the average Gazan, because they are the pawns and the chips that Hamas had. Now, Hamas has given up all of its leverage, by the way, by giving them all up. So that is a victory for the Israeli side." Amanpour then tried to walk back her callous remarks. "Earlier live on air, I spoke about what a day of real joy this is, for Israeli families whose loved ones are finally being returned from two years of horrific Hamas captivity, and for civilians in Gaza, who have finally had a reprieve from two years of brutal, deadly war. I noted that for the hostages who are finally home, it will take a long time for them to recover mentally and physically. But I regret also saying that they may have been treated better than many Gazans because Hamas used these hostages as pawns and bargaining chips. It was insensitive and wrong. From speaking to many former hostages and their families, like everyone I've been horrified at what Hamas has subjected them to over two long years. They've told me their stories of barely being able to breathe in the tunnels, not being allowed to cry, being starved and made to dig their own graves – and of course today, some of the hostages are coming back in body bags." As Amanpour read the scripted statement, it seemed that CNN shot its own version of a 'hostage video.' Do you believe Christian Amanpour's non-apology apology? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 14, 2025

She later apologized for the inappropriate commentary.

Her departure comes amid headwinds stemming from the now greenlit Paramount Skydance takeover of CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

In May, she spoke out about the expected merger while at a journalism summit in London.

“Clearly I’m concerned, and I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say about the corporate thing that’s underway, but I am obviously as a person, as a journalist with a record concerned,” Amanpour said.

“I’m concerned based on what’s happened to the other things that he’s taken over already, like CBS News, right?” Amanpour added. “I mean, do I have to list what’s happening there? I mean, hemorrhaging viewers, probably hemorrhaging money, this ideological realignment of CBS and the destruction potentially of ‘60 Minutes.’”

The New York Post cited unnamed "insiders" who added another potentially compelling reason for her to leave. Skydance CEO David Ellison is Jewish.

"Insiders pointed to Ellison’s pro-Israel stance as another reason why Amanpour may be leaving, citing criticism of her own alleged anti-Israel bias from media watchdogs and Jewish organizations," the Post notes.

This may have all been merely the backdrop for another strong reason for her departure. The journalist has health issues.

In January 2025, she revealed that her ovarian cancer had returned for a third time. She had initially been diagnosed for the disease in May 2021.

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CNN chairman Mark Thompson revealed Amanpour’s decision to leave the network in a memo to colleagues on Monday morning.

“Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months,” Thompson wrote. “Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.”

While her longtime colleagues may be sorry to see her go, CNN is getting the breath of fresh air that it needs.

If there is anything America needs now more than ever, it is a more fair and balanced media. And CNN is not going to get that with radical activist journalists.

There is a place for news commentary in the media ecosystem, but it should never come in the guise of objective journalism.

That is the central complaint many have about liberal networks like CNN and CBS News going back decades: They cover news as if they are authoritative sources while warping their coverage with political biases.

Lesley Stahl of CBS News is another glaring example who would benefit from a "hard look" ahead of an expected shakeup. As Teri Christoph relayed in a recent RedState article, Stahl was recently taken to the woodshed over her baseless claims that election fraud is not a problem in the United States.

Stahl was trying to argue that very few noncitizens actually vote – it's the old "it never happens" argument favored by Democrats, despite ample proof to the contrary – and questioned why the administration was making such an effort to secure the elections ahead of the midterms. “There are people who feel that the point is to sow distrust about the whole election system. There are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting — very, very few. And so therefore, what’s the purpose?” asked Stahl. “The point is actually the opposite of what you’re saying,” Dhillon replied. “It’s not to sow distrust. The distrust is there.”

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"The distrust is there." The same might be said of Americans who have watched CNN and CBS News turn into shameless activist outlets over the last two decades.

While Christiane Amanpour's departure from the outlet might cause alarm among her left-wing colleagues, it's a hopeful sign for the public that "change is gonna come."

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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