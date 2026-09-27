The BBC Tries to Do Clean Up on Aisle 7 With Another Blow to Its 'Impartial' Reporting

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) cannot seem to repair its tarnished reputation after more than a few years of internal and external scandals. The most recent incident that has left egg on its once-sterling reputation is the BBC's reporting on the deaths in Gaza of 53 of its journalists who purportedly worked for BBC Arabic.

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These "journalists" have reportedly now been found to have allegedly had ties to Hamas and other terrorist groups.

Crater-sized fail.

The BBC has issued an urgent review after it seemingly described Hamas terrorists as “journalists”. The broadcaster reported the deaths of 53 “journalists” in Gaza who have since been claimed as terrorists by Hamas and other groups. Some of those reported took part in the October 7 attacks and have been hailed as “martyrs” by the terror organisations. The reports describing them as journalists appeared on BBC Arabic.

This organization appears to not be able to burnish off the tarnish to its reputation.

Ten of those described as journalists appear on the English-language BBC News website, while the remaining 43 appear only on BBC Arabic. Twelve have been removed from a casualty list kept by the independent Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US-based organisation that defends journalists' rights. The CPJ removed the 12 after deciding they were either “not journalists or media workers” or that they had “participated in combat”. Terrorist groups have also published obituaries of some of the “journalists”. Mr Cohen said: “Once again, the BBC finds itself at the centre of a scandal of inaccuracy and anti-Israel bias. “Given the BBC’s vast journalistic resources, this is simply not good enough.” Ms Paul said: “The BBC’s failures on BBC Arabic are part of a long-running problem with impartiality and accountability.

The BBC's "shadow culture secretary" blamed the problem on long-standing issues at BBC Arabic.

Rebecca Paul, the shadow culture secretary, told The Telegraph the latest disclosures were “part of a long-running problem with impartiality and accountability” at BBC Arabic. Danny Cohen, the former director of BBC television, said the broadcaster was still “failing in its duties of balance and accuracy when it comes to its reporting of Israel”. When the conflict in the Middle East began, BBC Arabic began publishing a list of journalists who had been killed; it is still available on their website and is regularly updated. More than 180 Palestinians are on the list, as well as four Israelis.

But former directors of the BBC consider the issue more systemic. After all, a fish rots from the head.

“If the BBC wants to regain the public’s trust, it must stop giving undue credibility to anti-Semites and terrorists and apply the same rigorous standards to everyone.”

This is not the only controversy to come out of the BBC surrounding the October 7 massacre. A 2025 documentary entitled "Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone" was supposedly a groundbreaking expose on how the children of Gaza were being adversely affected after Israel's retaliation against Hamas for the October 7 massacre. The piece was woven together with narration by a 13-year-old Gazan child, adding to the weight of the narrative.

Once live on BBC Two and its streaming platform iPlayer, it was swiftly criticized over its anti-Israel bias, and the BBC was accused of pushing a one-sided narrative that favored Gaza about the horrors of that massacre.

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A February 2025 BBC article, "Questions still remain for BBC after damaging Gaza documentary," outlined some of the issues.

As guests sat down on the red cinema-style seats in the screening room of a plush central London hotel, nobody could have imagined that, less than a month later, the BBC would find itself forced to apologise for serious and unacceptable flaws in the documentary that was about to be shown. In the darkness, Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone unfolded over an hour, telling in bleak and upsetting detail the story of Gaza's children over recent months of the war. Screenings are standard practice for media companies, primarily for outside press to review a programme ahead of broadcast. Also in the room was BBC News CEO Deborah Turness and other senior executives from the BBC's news and current affairs to view what one described as a "landmark" piece of filmmaking.

The first major problem discovered was that the child narrator, a 13-year-old named Abdullah, was the son of a Hamas government official. This is no wide-eyed child victimized by war, giving his unbiased perspective. His own family and Hamas directly benefit from the propaganda boost given by an international news organization.

It's a reputationally damaging mess, but how could it have happened? How did the commissioners of the programme not know that the child narrator's father was a deputy minister for agriculture in the Hamas-run government? [...] The BBC says it had asked the production company "a number of times" in writing during the making of the film about any connections he and his family might have with Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation by the US, UK and others.

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The more this documentary was examined and reviewed, the deeper the failures to check its bias became even more evident.

Criticism continued about the programme's subtitling choices – including contributors using the Arabic word for "Jews" on camera, which was translated in the subtitles as "Israelis" or "Israeli army". Some argue that the BBC covered up antisemitism. Others have claimed the subtitles are closer to what the speaker intends rather than a literal translation. After an initial investigation, the BBC said the programme, which had been commissioned by the BBC and made by an outside production company, "fell short of our expectations". It launched a further review headed by the director of editorial complaints and reviews, Peter Johnston. He will look at whether editorial guidelines were broken and whether anyone should be disciplined.

The same people who greenlit and spearheaded this ill-fated project had to resign over another massive failure. As RedState reported, in November 2025, Director-General Tim Davie and news CEO Deborah Turness resigned from the BBC over the outcry from the way a 2024 episode of the BBC program "Panorama" was edited. The episode featured a January 6, 2021 speech by President Donald Trump, where Trump was inaccurately shown saying: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”

Transcripts revealed that the editors had cut out a significant portion in between: "I'll be there with you," and "We fight like hell," splicing the two ends together to create this deception. Trump subsequently filed a lawsuit against the organization to the tune of $10 billion.

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This is one of the problems with the news/entertainment bubble. These people blow smoke up each other's skirts and praise each other's work as "landmark" and "groundbreaking," when it is simply the same tunnel-visioned bias and reworked narratives they've been peddling for decades.

All that would be required of them is to get outside of that bubble and actually find those different perspectives: in this day and age, it's not difficult or costly to do. However, that would require allowing the facts to lead the story rather than seeking an already pre-planned narrative or conclusion.

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