Win: Federal Judge Orders NYC Mayor Mamdani to Hand Over Data to ICE on Homeless Men

In the aftermath of the 2026 midterm elections, those of us to the right of the political spectrum have to take our wins where we find them. But find them we will. Here's one; a federal judge has just ordered New York City, under "democratic socialist" Mayor Zohran Mamdani, to hand over information about Bronx homeless shelter residents who may be in the United States illegally.

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Yes, that work is still going on.

New York City must turn over information about homeless shelter residents sought by federal immigration authorities, a federal judge ruled Friday. In a 12-page order, District Judge Lewis Kaplan compelled the administration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to comply with a subpoena from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The subpoena seeks information including the names and birth dates of homeless men living in a Bronx shelter. According to the order, the federal government is conducting an investigation into whether anyone living at the shelter is in the country illegally and subject to deportation. As part of its inquiry, the feds are tailoring their request to residents accused of certain violent crimes, and have agreed to the appointment of a special master to cull the list of names accordingly. “In light of the agency’s consent to the use of a special master, and deferring to the agency’s assessment that the records are relevant to its legitimate investigation, the Court thus concludes the subpoena concerns a matter which is material and relevant to the enforcement of the federal immigration laws,” Kaplan wrote.

In other words, the city of New York can't interfere with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the legal commission of its appointed duties; namely, to locate, detain and deport people who are in the United States in violation of our immigration laws. Just because the Biden administration didn't bother to enforce those laws doesn't mean they stopped existing, after all.

It's not yet clear if the city or the State of New York intends to appeal.

Mamdani spokesperson Ivonne Rodriguez said the administration is “evaluating next steps” when asked if the city plans to appeal. And New York State Attorney General Letitia James said she is also looking into the matter. “I’m familiar with the ruling and we’re reviewing the possibility of an appeal,” she told POLITICO at an unrelated event in Puerto Rico at the annual Somos conference.

That's some serious wiggle-room language right there, and that's a fact.

The efforts of the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and ICE won't halt because of the shift in power in Congress that's coming in January. That's not how these things work, and Democrat politicians are going to have to assimilate that fact. Laws are laws, and it's the job of the executive branch to enforce those laws, and until January of 2029, barring any disaster, that branch is still working for President Trump.

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For now, at least, a note of sanity has been sounded; if there are any people in NYC shelters who are in the United States illegally, they may want to seriously consider taking the offer on the table of a stipend and a free plane ticket home if they agree to return voluntarily.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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