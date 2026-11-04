Hakeem Jeffries: House of Representatives No Longer Trump’s ‘Subsidiary’

Well, that didn't take long; the current House Minority Leader and presumed Speaker of the House in the upcoming 120th Congress, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) held a press conference on Wednesday in which he let us know very plainly what he intends to do, and to lead House Democrats into doing.

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First, he notes that he has not yet heard from President Trump. Well, the president isn't one to shower pleasantries on someone who detests him, so that's not terribly surprising. Watch:

NEW: Hakeem Jeffries says neither he nor Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has heard from President Trump following Democrats' sweeping midterm victories. "I look forward to talking to Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats when we convene next week and charting a path forward to bring about the type of dramatic change the American people are clearly demanding." — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2026

The post states:

NEW: Hakeem Jeffries says neither he nor Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has heard from President Trump following Democrats' sweeping midterm victories. "I look forward to talking to Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats when we convene next week and charting a path forward to bring about the type of dramatic change the American people are clearly demanding."

Here's what he said:

I have not heard from President Trump. It's my understanding that (Senate Minority) Leader Schumer has not heard from President Trump. I look forward to talking to the members of the House Democratic caucus, when we convene early next week. I look forward to talking to Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats when we convene next week, and charting a path forward to bring about the type of dramatic change the American people are clearly demanding.

President Trump's under no obligation to reach out to Jeffries or anyone else, although admittedly it would be the gracious thing to do. But note his choice of words: He is making it very plainly clear that he will talk to Senate Democrats, but he makes no mention of his Republican colleagues; there will be no pretense, or even an attempt at bipartisanship in the 120th Congress. None. This will be the "get Trump" Congress; that would appear to be the primary goal. To be fair, it's what they ran on.

Here's the real eyebrow-raiser:

"We don't work for JD Vance, we don't work for the Supreme Court. We work for the American people." House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivers a pointed message as he declares that the days of the House functioning like a "wholly owned subsidiary" of the Trump administration are over. Jeffries says House Democrats intend to serve as a check on what he calls an "out-of-control executive branch," drawing a clear line over Congress's relationship with the White House. Download the Fox News app for live updates on midterm election coverage: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2026

This post reads:

"We don't work for JD Vance, we don't work for the Supreme Court. We work for the American people." House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivers a pointed message as he declares that the days of the House functioning like a "wholly owned subsidiary" of the Trump administration are over. Jeffries says House Democrats intend to serve as a check on what he calls an "out-of-control executive branch," drawing a clear line over Congress's relationship with the White House.

Here's what was said in this clip:

We don't work for JD Vance, we don't work for the Supreme Court. We work for the American people. And the days of the House of Representatives functioning like a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration are over. House Democrats are going to lead a Congress that does serve as a check and balance on an out of control executive branch.

An "out of control executive branch." Yes, there are going to be impeachment proceedings, and not just aimed at the president, but also very likely the Secretary of War, the Secretary of the Treasury, and the Secretary of State, just to name a few possible people. This is a Democrat Party bent on revenge, and they are determined to get it.

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This 120th Congress may be the most adversarial to the presidency than we have seen since 1861, and you may remember what was going on at that time. And we know this, how? Because the new wave of Democrats is telling us so.

Thank you, Mr. President. Our thank you will come in January - with subpoenas. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 4, 2026

LAWYER UP. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 4, 2026

You'd better believe they mean it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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