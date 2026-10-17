No Kings Leaders Banned ‘Vote Blue’ — Then Local Groups Pushed for Blue Tsunami Anyway

We're down to the nail-biting stage of the hotly contested 2026 midterm elections, and boy howdy, are things heating up. Republican and Democrat candidates alike are burning up shoe leather and issuing talking points with the speed of summer lightning, while activist groups, mostly on the Left (people on the right have jobs) are taking to the streets to agitate, protest, and just generally make a nuisance of themselves.

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None of these groups are more odious than the "No Kings" types, and now, as the elections grow nigh and as early and mail-in voting has already begun in many places, it turns out the "No Kings" national organization — yes, they apparently have one — is trying to claim they are a non-partisan group. Problem is, the local agitators are ignoring them, calling instead for a vote blue, no matter who platform. Even, it seems, if that means voting for communists.

As the high-level organizers of the "No Kings" demonstrations seek to turn their operation into a nationwide get-out-the-vote rally Saturday, their warning to steer clear of partisan messaging that could violate their own rules is falling on deaf ears. A Fox News Digital investigation reveals that, on the ground, the political activation is in fact highly partisan, led by the center-left Indivisible nonprofit that has received millions of dollars of funding from Democratic mega-donor George Soros. "No Kings" organizers didn't respond to a request for comment. The partisan nature of the day's events is important because political experts say the "No Kings" operation reveals a sophisticated electoral strategy: transform the crowds assembled for anti-Trump protests into a durable voter bloc that participates in elections and turns out a "Blue Tsunami" of votes in political battles. But federal election law bars nonprofits, many of which fund the "No Kings" operation, from advocating for particular candidates.

OK, the "non-partisan" and "center-left" notions got exposed as pure codswallop the moment we learned that the execrable George Soros was funding many of these people. And the local organizers are, at least, a little more open about their partisanship.

In Newark, Delaware, Democratic activists from the local Indivisible chapter are encouraging voters to "wear blue" to their 2 p.m. demonstration at the corner of S. College Avenue and W. Main Street, and their "Sign Ideas" include: "Vote Blue Nov. 3," "Vote Early, Vote Blue" and "Time for a Blue Tsunami." Their announcement reads: "💙 Wear blue to signify the blue tsunami we are hoping we will see in Nov!" Some 3,000 miles away, in Roseburg, Ore., Indivisible Douglas County activists are advertising their own "No Kings" rally with suggested signs reading "DOUGLAS COUNTY VOTES BLUE!," "REPUBLICANS HAD THEIR CHANCE!" and "VOTE EARLY. VOTE THEM OUT!"

That's fine. They should be open about who they are and what they want, so we know right away that we don't need to take them too seriously.

Except, that is, on Election Day. It's worth looking at these groups, the signs they wave, the flags they fly. It's worth knowing what they stand for, because, honestly, what they stand for is nuts. There's no "center-left" with these people, much as the national organization would like to have us believe that these are just a thoughtful bunch of Joe Manchin clones. They aren't. This is the far Left in action, taking Soros money, and flooding the streets and the voting booths with crowds of strangely elderly, strangely white people.

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But they are in earnest. They are motivated. They are champing at the bit to vote. We'd better be, too.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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