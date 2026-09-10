Epic Freakshow: The Socialism 2026 Conference

Right now, a lot of us are taking notice of the ongoing, first-of-its-kind Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas. It's an interesting notion, intended to fire up the Republican base, and there's no doubt that it will have that effect; just watch the goings-on for a few minutes, and you'll see some folks who are pretty fired up. Now, there's an element of preaching to the choir in all this, there's a time and a place for that. Firing up the base is never a bad idea, as long as you don't place all your election eggs in that basket.

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Another thing you'll notice about the attendees of this or any similar conservative/Republican shindig: Most of the people attending are pretty regular, respectable folks. That's more than we can say for the people attending another event, that being the Socialism 2026 conference, which was held in the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago's South Loop, and which included speakers like the infamous America-hating Hasan Piker, the infamous America-hating Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, the infamous America-hating Angela Davis, and the infamous America-hating Sophie Lewis. Beginning to get a sense of their theme, aren't you?

It gets worse. City Journal's Stu Smith has some highlights.

Over Labor Day weekend, X caught fire with clips from the 2026 Socialism conference, hosted by the radical-left Haymarket Books in Chicago. More than 3,000 socialists descended on Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in the South Loop to participate in the four-day event featuring radical activists and authors such as Angela Davis, Sophie Lewis, and Hasan Piker. City Journal’s Stu Smith has highlighted some of the conference’s most controversial livestreamed moments: a Health Fascism panel that described GLP-1s as a “fat genocide” and being “dysgenic” as aspirational; abortion activists presenting Piker with a “Satan’s School of Gay Communism” hat; Weather Underground alumni Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn in attendance; and professors from Columbia, CUNY, NYU, and the University of Illinois, Chicago promoting radical activism.

Let's look at some of the more overt crazies. Now, I'm going to listen to these so you don't have to, so if you ever bump into me at CPAC or some other event, feel free to buy me a beer out of gratitude.

First, a nut named Da’Shaun L. Harrison:

🚨 Da’Shaun L. Harrison at Socialism 2026 argues that the political deployment of GLP-1 drugs is “fascistic” because they exist in “a world fixated on genociding fat people.”



“The political deployment of GLP-1s is fascistic, not because individuals take them, but because the… pic.twitter.com/CMxfUTUq0e — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 5, 2026

He says:

The political deployment of GLP-1 is fascistic, not because individuals take them, but because the conditions under which they become necessary are shaped by a world fixated on genociding fat people. This is a structural critique that asks, what happens when the conditions produced by capitalism by public health, by the state apparatus, and by anti-black desire, align around a single bodily ideal that leaves little to no room for diversion. It punishes any body that does. Whereas earlier diet drugs were often associated with vanity or addiction, GLP-1s are positioned as responsible medicine, promising relief rather than restraint.

Wow. There's a lot of corral litter there. GLP-1 was the subject of a "political deployment." Seriously? And as for that "single body ideal," well, there's more than just the aesthetic aspect of people not being grossly obese; this is a major public health issue for people of all ethnic backgrounds. This entire spiel is paranoid delusions on steroids. Da'Shaun L. Harrison himself, in fact, looks like he could profit from a walk around the block now and then, except I suppose recommending that is fascist.

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Remember, to these people, calling someone a "fascist" is more or less the equivalent of a four-year-old calling someone a "big doody-head."

Second, a nut named Beatrice Adler-Bolton:

🚨 “The More Dysgenic, the Better”: Beatrice Adler-Bolton Says the Left Must Give Up the “Fantasy of Being Fitter Than the Fascists”



At Socialism 2026, Adler-Bolton argues that “fitness is a measure of relative disposability under capitalism” and says the goal should not be to… pic.twitter.com/aK13lgiVGH — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 5, 2026

She (I'm presuming her gender) says:

We have to give up the fantasy of being fitter than the fascists. It's not just that it's cringe (yes, she really said that) or strategically bad (laughter) though it is. Um... I think (!) it's also politically revealing. Fitness is a measure of relative disposability under capitalism. Our task is not to become less disposable. To become more useful to the ruling order. What we all need to be doing is rejecting disposability in all of its forms. The point is not to beat the fascists at their own game. It is not to lay a better claim on their own territory, by being fitter, more eugenic. In fact, the more dysgenic the better. I think. Revolution is not a contest between optimized and properly prepared bodies. That idea is fascist in and of itself. And it raises the history of our struggles around the world.

First of all, Adler-Bolton says, "I think," twice, which assumes facts not in evidence. But that last point is the real jaw-dropper:

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"Revolution is not a contest between optimized and properly prepared bodies."

Yes, Beatrice, that is precisely what revolution is, and if you are going to try to run a revolution with a bunch of scrawny, pasty-faced, pencil-necked weaklings fresh from Mom's basement, you're going to lose catastrophically in about six seconds.

And finally, a nut named Hasan Piker received a nutty award:

🚨 BREAKING: Hasan Piker was just gifted a “Satan’s School of Gay Communism” hat at Socialism 2026, drawing a huge round of applause.



The hat came from a member of S.W.A.N., a pro-abortion activist group known for confrontational protests and harassing opponents. pic.twitter.com/roLmjsZt0S — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 4, 2026

Hasan Piker: Oh, this is for me. Wow, right after I said that. That's crazy. (!) That's crazy. (Looks at a cap he was just given) Satan's School of Gay Communism. That's what the hat says. (Cheering) Well thank you, thank you so much.

I literally cannot add anything to that. That, folks, speaks for itself.

Mr. Smith has more on his X account, but this much was all I could take.

It's easy to point and laugh at these folks and dismiss them as nuts, which they are. But the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are in earnest; they are winning some elections in safe, deep-blue urban districts, and should they ever get the opportunity, they would seize control and never, ever let go. Yes, they are crazy. Yes, they are absurd. But they bear watching, because they will do us actual no-Schiff harm if they get the chance, and if you doubt that, just think back one year and remember Charlie Kirk.

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Yes, these people are nuttier than squirrel poo. But that doesn't mean they aren't serious.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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