GOP Warns That 65 DSA Candidates Are Targeting State Legislature Seats in Power Grab vs. Dems

It's never a good idea to casually dismiss a political movement and the people who are pushing it as stupid. Granted, a large part of the time, that assessment may be accurate. Look at the ongoing attempts to take over the Democrat Party, once the home of Zell Miller and Harry Truman, by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) who are communists in all but name.

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Sure, many of the rank and file of the DSA are no more than useful idiots, and ignorant to the 12th level to boot. But not all of them are. There are some people in this movement who have some notions of how to go about things, and this may be why DSA types are looking hard at state legislatures and local offices now, in order to boost their numbers of people in office. It's not the dumbest idea anyone ever had.

At least 65 DSA-aligned candidates have advanced to contest state legislative seats in November’s general election. The Republican State Leadership Committee — the official GOP body responsible for ensuring state-level conservative victories — claimed that these races could very well determine the future of the Democratic Party, according to a memo obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital. "The statehouse trend is also relevant because several prominent DSA-aligned Congressional candidates in 2026 have emerged from state and local political organizing," the memo reads. "These victories demonstrate one potential progression: movement organizations can help develop candidates locally and at the state level, provide them with political experience and organizational networks, and eventually support campaigns for Congress."

This is infiltration by election, and nothing but. It's not a new thing, either. Remember when a placid, complacent Democrat Congressman from New York, Joe Crowley, was primaried and taken out by the card-carrying DSA member, who is now Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)? That's what the DSA commies are trying now, all over, sticking their feet in any door they can.

There's a bright spot: Most of these districts are urban districts, with all of the troubles that go with them, and the DSA candidate is still dumb enough to spread horse squeeze like this.

"As a State Senator I will continue to do everything I can to end policing and incarceration in New York State," Democratic State Sen. Jabari Brisport’s campaign website reads. Brisport also supports decriminalizing prostitution, arguing that removing criminal penalties for sex workers while maintaining protections against trafficking and exploitation would help keep communities safe. Over in Wisconsin, Democratic State Rep. Ryan Clancy has stood by his statement that police work has "no dignity or value."

That may sell well in Portland, but not in too many other places.

Even so, these people are organized, they are thinking ahead, they are trying to shift the nation's Overton Window to the Left, and we need to be aware of that, in the 2026 midterms, in the 2028 elections, and beyond. They aren't going to stop trying. They aren't going to stop pushing. They will take what state and local elections they can, and where they win, they will start building name recognition, they will start building campaign apparatuses, they will put their useful idiots to work protesting and throwing things at cops, and they will, inevitably, start gaining supporters among their target demographics — urban elites and the dependency class — mostly among people who didn't pay much attention until a communist agitator started shouting on a street corner.

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You combat bad ideas with good ideas. That's what we need to do. That's how we win. In their own way, Republican candidates will have to be just as loud, if we are to keep these DSA nuts limited to the few small urban enclaves they already hold.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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