Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been instrumental in putting crushing pressure on the Iranian regime with Operations Economic Fury and Economic Outcast.

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The results have helped cause the economy, which was already in trouble, to tank even more. The naval blockade has also choked off Iran's oil exports, so they're in a crisis when it comes to energy and gas. There have been long lines for gas in various parts of the country, and power cuts/outages across the country.

The regime has made threats against Bessent and other U.S. officials, but it's not looking good for the regime.

Rolling blackouts have become the norm in Iran as the government imposes electricity rationing and other austerity measures — with its president warning of a harsh winter due to mounting US economic pressures. President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country is due for “difficulties” in the coming months as electricity rationing began this week, with blackouts scheduled for as long as two hours a day across the country’s provinces. [....] The blockade alone has deprived Iran of nearly $4 billion every month as the regime’s oil exports, one of its main sources of income, continue to plummet.

The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, even went on state TV to encourage people to try to conserve energy because of the crisis. He couldn't even keep the lights on in his own office.

President Pezeshkian took state tv into his office amid #Iran's energy crisis and economic problems. The regime literally can't keep the lights on and wants people to reduce consumption. https://t.co/XHsdBcGrFk — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 20, 2026

Notice he was also wearing a jacket, so it looks like he may have had the heat off too.

Pezeshkian got yelled at by some who support the regime for being truthful about the trouble they were in and showing the regime's weakness with his actions.

Bessent obviously took that as a good sign that the pressure was working and had a message for Pezeshkian.

Good job, guys. Have a wonderful winter. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 27, 2026

I'm thinking they might want to reconsider and surrender. Because the wrath of the people is going to blow up at the regime at some point, and it's sounding like it's getting closer.

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