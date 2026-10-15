White House on Socialism: The Horrible Cost in Misery, Starvation, and Death

Socialism has one constant characteristic: It fails, every time it's tried, and every time it's tried, it leaves a trail of death, poverty, starvation and economic collapse in its wake. But socialists and communists are always ready to give it another go, often pointing at the failures and claiming "That wasn't real socialism/communism," and maintaining that it will all work, as long as the new socialist/communist government has the right Top Men in charge.

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It never works. It never has. It never will. But that doesn't mean they won't keep trying, and now, with the Democratic Socialists of America making inroads into the Democrat Party and the legacy media feeling that old familiar chill running up their legs, they're trying it here.

In a White House press release on Thursday, one thing was made clear: This administration is willing to stand in front of the socialist train and shout, "STOP!"

A coordinated campaign is underway to sanitize, normalize, and romanticize one of history’s most dangerous and lethal ideologies. Newsweek is currently running a “little red test” that asks about oat milk, shorter workweeks, and tote bags — then scores readers on how ready they are for an “American socialist revolution.”

That's right. Here it is.

Are you a Bernie Bro or a capitalist to the core? You might think you know where you land on the socialist-to-capitalist spectrum. But is it so simple? Take the test to find where you stand. ⬇️ https://t.co/tpGOzTzSoh https://t.co/uCEpUGXcnt — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 14, 2026

The press release continues:

There’s nothing lighthearted about the reality that campaign is trying to hide. Socialist and communist regimes have killed some 100 million people through engineered famines, mass executions, and slave labor camps.

Again, it's not wrong. Millions have indeed died under these regimes. In the Soviet Union just under Stalin alone, between 15 and 20 million died, some in labor camps, some by gunfire, some simply by starvation and exposure. In Chairman Mao's China, the number killed by execution, starvation and simple exhaustion is closer to 70 to 80 million. North Korea has killed over 25 million, executed and killed in labor camps. Cuba has seen thousands executed and thousands more jailed under the Castros. And in Cambodia, Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge killed one person in four out of Cambodia's population, in the infamous Killing Fields and in labor camps.

Now, American commies are trying to put a fine, fuzzy face on it, promising all kinds of free Schiff. But that's a hard sell, once you look at the cost — nothing is free, the bill always comes due.

That same ideology is now being sold to Americans by the Democrat Socialists of America and the Radical Left that dominates the Democrat Party. Their agenda — Medicare for All, open borders, mass amnesty, abolishing police and prisons, and the Green New Deal chief among them — carries a staggering price. A new report from the Council of Economic Advisers puts the ten-year cost of the socialist agenda at $49 trillion, or as much as $400,000 per American household — financed by massive tax hikes that slash wages by nearly 30%, shrink economic output, and drive inflation sky-high. Mortgage rates would soar past 12%, millions of jobs would vanish, and productivity would collapse as empty shelves, rationed care, and the slow grind of state control replace the abundance of American exceptionalism.

This is what's at stake. The Democrats are in the process of succumbing to this lunacy. It's up to us to stop it, before something like one of the ones described above happens here.

Do you doubt that? Listen to any of these people. Listen to the far left talk about President Trump. Look at how many useful idiots on the far left paraded around, dancing and grinning, when Charlie Kirk was killed. Look at how many were openly, vocally disappointed when President Trump escaped not one, not two, but three (so far) assassination attempts.

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This is the face of the enemy, and no, I don't think that is too harsh a term. These are the terms on which the contest between communism and freedom will be fought. This is why the next two elections are so important. We can't afford to lose this, not now, not in two years, not ever. Let's get this done. Vote.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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