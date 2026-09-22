Majority of Dem Voters Back 'Military Coup' and Other Extreme Ways of Removing Trump: Stunning Poll

Trump Derangement Syndrome is driving many Democrat voters to back extreme ways of removing the President of the United States from power.

For a so-called "Democrat" Party, this is unbelievable.

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A new Liberal Currents/ Center for Strategic Politics poll amplified by CNN pundit Scott Jennings shows just how rabidly the left hates Donald Trump.

Please read this carefully. Wow. https://t.co/zz7USuxEM0 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 22, 2026

"We polled five routes for Trump to leave office before the end of his term," the pollsters said. "A plurality of Dems support four of them, including a military coup and death by natural causes. The only one underwater, an assassination, is still supported by 29%."

Three out of ten Democrat voters support the assassination of the president, according to the poll results. That is an astonishing result, given the political violence of the last few years.

We recently passed the anniversary of the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, which had initially sparked an outpouring of celebration on the hard left. And during the 2024 presidential campaign, many leftists expressed regret that Trump hadn't been 'taken out' by an assassin's bullet. This is a very dangerous crowd, to say the least.

As for delving into the specifics of the poll, it is fascinating that so many Democrats support removing the president through a military coup, when we've heard radicals lament the so-called January 6 "insurrection" for years — their euphemism for a non-deadly, mostly unarmed riot that occurred outside of the Electoral College during the 2020 election objections.

Just to break down the results, these methods were favored by Democrats: Impeachment and removal (+80); 25th Amendment (+77); Natural death (+40); Military coup (+32); Assassination (-12).

The survey of 683 Democrat voters was conducted by the Center for Strategic Politics in partnership with Liberal Currents, according to a Sept. 21 report by Chance Phillips. The poll asked respondents about everything from the 2028 presidential field and the Senate filibuster to criminal prosecutions and how they would feel about various scenarios in which Trump ceased to be president.

On policy, the respondents favored major structural changes. A majority supported eliminating the Senate filibuster, while 69 percent backed expanding the Supreme Court. Sixty-eight percent agreed that America would be better off accepting more immigrants from a variety of backgrounds. The poll also found net support for public ownership and operation of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, the electrical grid, railroads and artificial intelligence.

Democrats, broadly speaking, also support weaponizing the justice department to bring forward political prosecutions against Trump and his advisers.

Criminal prosecutions of Trump officials are generally favored by Dems, with clear majorities indicating support in all cases. Voters also support prosecution of officials from both the Trump and Biden admins over US support for Israel's genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/OF6tRVasF8 — Center for Strategic Politics (@StratPolitics) September 21, 2026

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Those listed as targets for prosecution are Trump officials include: those who support ICE and Border Patrol (+63), Stephen Miller in particular (+61), and Pete Hegseth (+53).

As a couple of the unedited responses above might suggest, many Democratic voters want, more than anything else, accountability for the last two years of Trump’s administration decimating American institutions. When polled, Democrats were more than willing to endorse the next Democratic administration pursuing criminal prosecution of members of the Trump administration for a variety of reasons.

The survey doesn't merely give us a glimpse at how extreme the Socialist Democratic Party has become, it gives us a sneak preview of what Americans should expect if the radicalized party takes power after the November elections.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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