President Trump got an early start on his holiday celebrations Tuesday by wishing Americans a happy Thanksgiving on behalf of himself, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire Trump family.

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And what better way to kick off the holiday than by saving a couple of lucky birds from becoming someone's Thanksgiving dinner later this week?

But first, the president took a moment to admire the White House, which he proudly declared has "never looked better."

"Do you mind if I turn around and look?" he asked the crowd, eliciting laughter and applause from those who had joined him on the White House South Lawn.

Trump also couldn't resist taking a dig at critics of his White House renovations, pointing out that he'd spent considerable time fixing things like broken windows and moldings and restoring the historic building to its former glory days.

"I was criticized for fixing it up and making it look beautiful," Trump said. "It was a mess, and now it's beautiful. Now it's the way it should be."

.@POTUS: “On behalf of the First Lady of the United States and the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very happy Thanksgiving.” 🦃 https://t.co/gFfjzKbAkZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2026

Then it was time to get down to some very important presidential business: exercising the power of the presidency to spare two turkeys from the dinner table.

.@POTUS at the annual Turkey Pardon: “The turkeys being honored today go by the names of Freedom and Feathers..." https://t.co/4kLrIfECTB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2026

"Under the immense powers vested in me by the Constitution of the United States of America, I will grant a full, absolute and unconditional pardon," Trump announced, adding that the recipients would consequently "live forever."

The beneficiaries of this extraordinary act of presidential mercy? Two "magnificent Thanksgiving turkeys" named Freedom and Feathers.

UNCONDITIONAL PARDON — HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL! https://t.co/peEBcDBDYS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2026

There was a slight hitch in the proceedings. While Freedom was front and center to receive his presidential pardon, Feathers apparently made a mad dash for some nearby bushes.

While the President and Mrs. Trump head to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate Thanksgiving, Freedom and Feathers will be making their way to College Station, Texas, where they'll live out their days at Texas A&M University's Department of Poultry Science. The pair will even enjoy climate-controlled accommodations.

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