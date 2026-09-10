'We Love You, Charlie': Trump Honors Kirk at RNC One Year After His Assassination

The Republican National Committee (RNC) honored Charlie Kirk Wednesday night in Dallas, one day before the one-year anniversary of his assassination.

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025, while debating with students at Utah Valley University. The RNC scheduled a formal tribute for Thursday, exactly one year after his death.

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Kirk founded Turning Point USA and dedicated years to organizing young conservatives on college campuses, at a time when few were willing to do the hard work. He campaigned tirelessly for Trump and Republicans in 2024 and built genuine relationships with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. He was the real deal.

Trump saved his tribute to Kirk for late in his Wednesday night address, and when he got there, he didn't hold back.

Remembering Charlie Kirk 💙 pic.twitter.com/NzA7HxPZ55 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 10, 2026

“Exactly one year ago tomorrow, a far-left extremist assassinated my great friend and conservative voice, Charlie Kirk, because Charlie Kirk spoke the truth. What shocked millions of Americans was not only the fact that Charlie was murdered, as bad as it was, but also how many people made an excuse for it or cheered for it?”

Trump didn't let the moment stay sentimental. He connected the reaction to Kirk's assassination directly to what's at stake in November.

“For a brief moment, the mask came off the radical left, and you saw what they were really all about. And now those same people are trying to get power over you in this election, and they are all voting Democrat. Okay, they’re all voting every one of them, and you can’t let it happen. We will not let them win.”

Then Trump set the politics aside and spoke directly from the heart.

“In Charlie’s honor, I just want to say we love you, Charlie,” Trump said.

He also recognized Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who was in Dallas for the convention and seated in the VIP section.

“And Erika is here someplace,” Trump said before thanking her. “She’s put up with something, boy. Oh boy, what she’s had to go through, and the most beautiful family. It’s just terrible.”

Erika Kirk took over Turning Point USA after her husband was killed, and she has not missed a step. In the year since the assassination, she has kept leading the organization Charlie built into one of the most powerful forces in Republican politics and conservative youth organizing. That takes strength.

The timing made Trump's remarks hit even harder. He delivered them just hours before the calendar turned to Sept. 10, the one-year anniversary of when Kirk was killed doing what he had spent years doing: speaking directly to young Americans about politics, conservatism, and the country.

And the RNC is not finished honoring him.

The convention scheduled its formal tribute to Kirk for Thursday between 6 and 7 PM, exactly one year after his assassination.

Charlie Kirk helped build the movement that filled the Dallas convention this week. A year after his murder, Trump and the RNC made clear that he remains part of the fight Republicans are carrying into November.

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