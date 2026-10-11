New Poll: 55 Percent of Voters Concerned About Socialist Candidates

The closer we get to this year's midterm elections, the tighter things get, and the more strident the Left in particular becomes — especially the "democratic socialist" wing of the party, which appears to be the fastest-growing segment of the Democrat Party.

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There's one encouraging note: It turns out people are concerned about socialists and outright commies running for office. One new poll shows over half of respondents are either "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about commie candidates.

A majority of American voters are concerned with socialist candidates running and possibly winning political office, according to a new poll. The Center Square Voters’ Voice poll found that 55% of American voters are concerned about Democratic Socialist candidates running for and winning elected office in the U.S., while 37% aren’t concerned. A slew of candidates running as democratic socialists appears to be raising alarms with a majority of American voters. Of the 55% who are concerned, 35% are very concerned, while 20% say they are “somewhat concerned.”

The disappointing thing here is that there are only 55 percent that are "very concerned" and 20 percent that are "somewhat concerned". These numbers should be a lot higher; honestly, they should be approaching 100 percent. Socialism is anathema to everything the United States stands for, and it's rather disillusioning that more Americans don't understand that.

Also, way too many people are not concerned.

Of those not concerned, only 17% say they are not too concerned, while 20% say they are not at all concerned. The poll comes as several Democratic Socialist candidates have risen in popularity across the country. The Democratic Socialists of America are touting 67 wins across the country, with 93 running. However, the group includes 62 DSA candidates who have lost.

The only good thing about the increasing visibility of these "democratic socialist" (commie) candidates is this: The more they talk, the more they tell us what they really think; the more they tell us what they really think, the dumber they look. Some will get elected, though, in districts and jurisdictions where the voters will elect a chunk of sandstone if it has a "D" attached to it. 'Twas always thus; both parties have always carved out some safe seats, but only the Democrats seem to go in for this level of loony-tunes.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), the Senate's last sane Democrat, may also be the last Democrat who understands the real dangers of socialism.

It’s not only Republicans warning against socialism. U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., has been outspoken on several self-proclaimed democratic socialists gaining popularity within the Democratic party. Earlier in the month, Fetterman cited a CBS News poll that found nearly 60% of Democrats have a positive view of socialism. “The Democratic Party is becoming the party of socialism. 58% view socialism positively. 50% view capitalism negatively. I’m a proud free market capitalist. This is lunacy,” the senator wrote on social media.

He's not wrong.

Do I need to go on beating the drum about turnout in these vital, upcoming midterm elections? Forget gas prices, there's much more at stake here. These people, these "democratic socialists," these commies in all but name, they are increasingly the voice of the national Democrat Party. If they take over the House, or the Senate, or (fates forfend) both, they will use that power, any way and every way they can. They will try to undo everything that has been done over the last two years, and as the House of Representatives has primary control over spending, they can throw a lot of wrenches; we will still have President Trump in the White House for two more years, but he will be facing, once more, a veritable Impeach-a-Palooza.

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These commies are who we are facing, and now only a slim majority of Americans are concerned. Get out and vote. At all costs, get out and vote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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