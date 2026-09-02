White House Releases Top 10 List of Ways Democrats Are Endangering the American People, and It's Lit

I love lists. They can quickly put things into perspective in a way that a long paragraph or two can’t.

I get emails from an awesome conservative comedy site, but I noticed a while ago that I clicked most often on headlines like “The Top Nine Complaints Michelle Obama Has Against Her Husband.” The idea of a list just grabs me.

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On Wednesday, the White House released a more serious tally of the top 10 insane positions the Democrats have staked out in recent times that have everything to do with progressive ideology and nothing to do with making our lives better.

Ten Times Extreme Liberal Democrats in Congress Put Their Dangerous Agenda Ahead of the American People



https://t.co/4BZOrvsb8y#NVLD#NEVADA#JDATA — NevadaLiveData (@NevadaLiveData) September 2, 2026

The list is damning, but it’s anything but funny. Without further ado, we give you Number One:

Democrats refuse to condemn Socialism.

Verdict: True. As our Ben Smith wrote Tuesday, 192 Dems refused to vote for a bill condemning socialism "in all its forms," despite the reality that Marxism, Communism, and Socialism have killed more human beings than any other ideology that has ever existed. This while the Democratic socialists are infecting the party like a COVID virus on steroids, and they’re calling for abolishing the Senate, ending capitalism, and packing the Supreme Court, among various other loony proposals. Where’s California Sen. Adam Schiff warning about a “danger to Democracy” when you need him?

2: Every single Democrat voted against the largest tax cut in American history.

A tax cut? You must be kidding me. Democrats have yet to find a tax that they don’t want to raise.

Verdict: True. Every single Democrat in the Senate and the House voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill in 2025. Vice President JD Vance had to break the tie in the Upper Chamber. The bill included No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and other provisions that put more money back in consumers’ pockets.

The list continued, with Item three noting that the Dems voted against holding Iran accountable for their 47-year terrorism campaign, number four reminding us that they snubbed a stop insider trading bill that would prevent profiteers like outgoing Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) and her husband Paul from making hundreds of millions of dollars off dubious stock trades, and number five hitting them for giving the thumbs down to legislation that would require hospitals to prominently display pricing for healthcare services.

And now we get to what I consider one of the most egregious middle fingers to the American people: the Democrats' refusal to protect our elections. Although an astonishing 83 percent of the electorate backs voter ID, Democrats in Congress have done everything in their power to stop any commonsense reform like the SAVE America Act and have extensively relied on toxic race-baiting arguments to defend their position.

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Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has proven over and over again that he has no shame with his incendiary “Jim Crow 2.0” comparisons. Requiring you to prove who you are is not racist oppression; it’s basic due diligence.

Question: "71% of Democrats support requiring an ID to vote. So why do you not?"



Schumer: "It’s Jim Crow 2.0. This is vicious and nasty. you will not get a single Democratic vote in the Senate."



Translation: 71% of our own voters must not understand why voter ID would destroy… pic.twitter.com/CYomO8MNKe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2026

Question: "71% of Democrats support requiring an ID to vote. So why do you not?" Schumer: "It’s Jim Crow 2.0. This is vicious and nasty. you will not get a single Democratic vote in the Senate." Translation: 71% of our own voters must not understand why voter ID would destroy our party, so they will be ignored for their own good while we demagogue about how racist it is.

The list also slams the Left for refusing to vote for ending the unfair and dangerous practice of allowing men in women’s sports or putting a stop to the depraved idea of performing gender changing surgery on minors. A majority also sneered at the Laken Riley Act, which strengthens enforcement against violent illegal aliens and honored the Georgia nursing student who was brutally slain by one.

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In sum, the White House made clear, the Democrats have been telling us exactly who they are, and they’re going down a very dangerous path indeed.

This isn't your grandparents' Democrat Party. The contrast couldn’t be clearer. Last night [when they refused to condemn socialism], the Extreme Liberal Democrat Party showed Americans exactly where they're headed.

A list can be a perfect reminder of exactly where things stand. This top ten puts into perspective the dark socialist, racially divisive vision of today’s Democrat party. They have truly become, in the words of Shifty Schiff, a danger to democracy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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