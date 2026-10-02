Hoo Boy: Mamdani Told Theo Von His Definition of Socialism - and It's Bad

Just how extreme are these socialist Democrats?

Well, socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani did an interview with podcaster Theo Von, talking about a variety of issues, including that he wanted the U.S.to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), and he still wanted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested, as we reported.

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But the answer Mamdani gave to Von about what socialism is tells you everything you need to know; it is straight-up crazy.

THEO VON: “Will you define socialism for us?”



MAMDANI: “Socialism, to me, means that you will have WHATEVER YOU NEED to live a dignified life, and that it is the GOVERNMENT’S JOB to deliver on that.”



I’ve heard a line like that before. It came from a famous book, and it was… pic.twitter.com/B9jKlJkVXH — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 2, 2026

"Will you define socialism for us?" Von asked. "Because people say it a lot and don't know what it is. And sometimes those people are me." Yikes, not exactly an informed interviewer. And he's going to allow Mamdani to buffalo him on what it means.

Here we go.

Mamdani's response? “Socialism, to me, it means that you will have whatever you need to live a dignified life, and that it is the government's job to deliver on that.”

First, that's not the definition of socialism. That's an attempt to put lipstick on a pig and make it sound appealing to Von's young audience, who might not know all the history of the evils, and who Mamdani is trying to appeal to.

According to Merriam-Webster, socialism involves collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. So the government is controlling and dictating.

If that "you will have whatever you need" sounds familiar, it should. It sounds a lot like Karl Marx's "to each according to his needs." That's communism.

Then, if we look at socialist/communist societies, when have they ever provided this? They crash and burn while oppressing their people. So much for a "dignified life."

What do you need to live a "dignified life"? How much money do you have to grab from the American people to do that? And who gets to decide what that "dignified life" entails? Can you imagine the increased tax burden that the American people would have to pay? And then, please point to the society that has been successful in providing this? Answer: There isn't one.

The government isn't responsible for your dignity. It's not the government's role to provide/dictate/control the American people. If, in fact, it was the government's role to provide for the people, then the people are controlled by the government. You are no longer free.

The fact that a mayor of New York City thinks that this is the role of government reveals how problematic the socialist movement has become. But if you look at the Democratic Socialists of America platform — and Mamdani is a member — it's even worse, replete with all kinds of extreme positions, undermining the very underpinnings of our constitutional system.

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Trying to make socialism into something more appealing right before the midterm elections is an effort to blunt the Republicans' calling out the evils of socialism. It means the Democrats know the Republican effort is working. So they're sending out the smiling socialist to make socialism sound more palatable.

Here's a small sample from ten years ago in Venezuela of just how unappetizing it can be.

“Socialism, to me, means that you will have whatever you need to live a dignified life.” - Zohran Mamdani



Meanwhile, socialism in REALITY and not 𝒯𝒽ℯ ℒ𝒶𝓃𝒹 ℴ𝒻 ℳ𝒶𝓀ℯ ℬℯ𝓁𝒾ℯ𝓋ℯ: https://t.co/eX2LB0IKlq pic.twitter.com/LmzaNwkRxt — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) October 2, 2026

"Dignified life" — put your name on a list three weeks before, and you may be able to get your "solidarity bag" with some cooking oil and rice, and a few things that have to last you a month.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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