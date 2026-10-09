Feds Charge Tucson Man Over White House Bomb Threat

Why does it always seems to be the Left that's the quickest to denounce political violence — and yet the quickest to advocate it in practice — and the quickest to try to carry it out?

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We've seen it in the last few years all too often, including such things as a leftist nutcase targeting Republicans at a Congressional ball game — not to mention several attempts on the life of a former president and a presidential candidate, and then again after that president resumed office.

Now, another seeming attempt on the life of the President has been, fortunately, thwarted.

Jacob Aaron Hicks, 46, of Tucson, was arrested yesterday and charged by criminal complaint with Making an Interstate Threat to Injure. Hicks is accused of sending an email on Sep.23, 2026, threatening to commit mass bombings at the White House and around the Washington, D.C. area. Hicks made his initial appearance in federal court today.

That appearance was on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Hicks emailed a local Tucson news station on Sep. 23, claiming that there would be an imminent bomb strike against the White House and other locations in Washington, D.C. The news station notified law enforcement, who began an investigation and identified Hicks as the alleged sender of the email. As part of its investigation, law enforcement located additional unsent email drafts from the same email account tied to Hicks. These draft emails, which were also dated Sep. 23, were addressed to other news agencies and contained similar threats to the White House and surrounding areas.

There is, as yet, no indication that Hicks obtained or attempted to obtain any explosives in order to actually carry out his threats. But the threat itself is a crime under 18 U.S. Code § 871 - Threats against the President and successors to the Presidency.

Whoever knowingly and willfully deposits for conveyance in the mail or for a delivery from any post office or by any letter carrier any letter, paper, writing, print, missive, or document containing any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, the President-elect, the Vice President or other officer next in the order of succession to the office of President of the United States, or the Vice President-elect, or knowingly and willfully otherwise makes any such threat against the President, President-elect, Vice President or other officer next in the order of succession to the office of President, or Vice President-elect, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

The FBI is taking the lead.

The FBI is conducting the investigation, with assistance from the United States Secret Service. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.

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Now, Mr. Hicks is, again, like all of the people who have been charged with threats against, or attempts to harm, public officials, entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence. That's fine. But what we should be concerned with here is the trend; these kinds of threats weren't heard nearly as much from the Right.

It's the Left, almost always, that leans into political violence. Jacob Aaron Hicks, assuming the charges against him are proven true, is just another example. Being president has always been a risky business, but it seems it has never been so dangerous as it is for a man named Donald John Trump.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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