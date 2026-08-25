Man Who Threatened to Kill Trump, Behead GOP Lawmaker Gets Ultimate 'FAFO'

Another death threat against President Donald Trump has landed a man in federal custody — and this one was graphic enough that investigators didn't waste much time finding him.

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The FBI arrested 26-year-old Ohio resident Alex Justin Miller after authorities say he sent an email threatening to murder Rep. Randy Fine, the Jewish Republican congressman from Florida, along with Fine's entire family.

And the gruesome email didn't leave much room for interpretation.

According to the Justice Department, Miller threatened to burn down Fine's home, murder his family while they slept, behead the congressman, and ultimately see his head "hanging from the rooftops of the White House."

The message concluded with an explicit call for the deaths of both men: "DEATH TO RANDY FINE AND DEATH TO DONALD TRUMP!!"

Miller has now been charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure and could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

Fine said the email arrived on the morning of Florida's primary Election Day. He immediately recognized it as something more serious than the garden-variety abuse politicians routinely receive online.

"It was so graphic. It says, 'I'm gonna murder you. I'm going to cut your head off. I won't stop,'" Fine told Fox News. "I reported it immediately. I unfortunately have learned what the difference is between a nasty message and a death threat, and this clearly was a death threat."

The FBI and Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigated the case with assistance from the Secret Service and U.S. Capitol Police.

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Within roughly 36 hours, Fine said, authorities had Miller in custody.

The email itself is considerably uglier than the abbreviated version.

"Dear fat--- piece of s---stain, I cannot wait to take a trip to you lovely home and light the whole place on fire and murder you and your entire family in the middle of the night while you sleep," the message read.

The writer allegedly called Fine and his family "Nazi f---s," told them to "sleep with one eye open," and said Fine deserved "10000% to be beheaded and have your body paraded through the streets."

Fine said he doesn't know what motivated Miller. He noted, however, that Miller wasn't a constituent angry about something his congressman had done.

"I don't know what this person's motives were for writing this, but it's someone not from Florida," Fine said.

The incident has also reinforced Fine's argument that members of Congress need greater security.

And the backdrop of left-wing political violence is increasingly difficult to ignore.

There has also been a disturbing run of violence and threats specifically aimed at Trump, Jewish targets, Elon Musk, and conservative influencers.

Trump himself has survived two extraordinary assassination attempts.

On July 13, 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire during Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, striking Trump in the ear, killing firefighter Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounding two other spectators.

In September 2024, Ryan Routh positioned himself near Trump's Florida golf course with a rifle before a Secret Service agent spotted him.

Tesla dealerships, charging stations, and vehicles became targets of politically charged vandalism and arson as Musk emerged as one of Trump's most prominent allies.

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Then, less than a year ago, conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated while doing something he had done countless times before: speaking to students on a college campus.

This has come amid a political environment where leftists have normalized violent language about Americans who simply disagree with them.

Terms such as "Nazi" and "fascist" have become so routinely thrown at mainstream conservatives that they barely raise an eyebrow anymore.

There are disturbingly prominent leftist influencers who have helped make violent political rhetoric considerably less taboo. Islamocommunist streamer Hasan Piker, for example, has invoked outrageously violent language, even excusing the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The radical left’s dangerous and reckless language has been fueling threats against conservatives and anyone else who disagrees with them, whether they intend it or not.

Now, a man who took the threats too far is set to pay the price. But there is only a shade-of-gray difference between what the man said about Trump and Fine, and what radical influencers say about conservatives on a daily basis.

That’s why this alarming case is less an outlier and more a continuum of the violent language that has been mainstreamed in left-wing political rhetoric.

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