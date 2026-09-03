'Yass, Jesus!' Podcaster Busted Over Alleged Deranged Threats to Kill Trump

Another day, another deranged leftist arrested for allegedly threatening to assassinate President Trump. This time around, it's a Christian LGBT podcaster who apparently decided he'd also target the president's attorney, Jay Sekulow.

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Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel announced the arrest Thursday afternoon in a post on X, writing that the man, Benjamin Azariah Southworth, 40, had been arrested in Los Angeles during a joint operation between local law enforcement and the FBI.

Patel called the threats allegedly made by Southworth both "vile" and "criminal."

🚨 Early this morning, the FBI and partners arrested Benjamin Azariah Southworth in LA - after a federal grand jury indicted him for allegedly threatening to assassinate President Trump and his attorney Jay Sekulow.



Deadly threats like this are as vile as they are criminal -… pic.twitter.com/AMYk1T8E5U — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 3, 2026

🚨 Early this morning, the FBI and partners arrested Benjamin Azariah Southworth in LA - after a federal grand jury indicted him for allegedly threatening to assassinate President Trump and his attorney Jay Sekulow. Deadly threats like this are as vile as they are criminal - those responsible will be met by this FBI and law enforcement. Thanks to @FBILosAngeles and our partners who delivered. -DKP🇺🇸

Southworth once hosted a Christian reality TV show "The Remix" before coming out as gay in 2008. In recent years, he seems to have spent his time podcasting – one show was called Yass, Jesus! – and suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Here's a bit of what Southworth is accused of saying:

“If I encounter any Trump official in-person, I’m seriously afraid I will end up in Jail,” Southworth said to an associate in a January text message conversation. In the same exchange, Southworth said: “But if I could Kill him, I wouldn’t waste the opportunity.” “I want to funnel this rage into street art. That’s my plan,” he added. “But GOD I want that mother—-r and his minions dead.” And apparently that wasn’t enough. Southworth’s “Holy Menace” website was also reportedly selling “Kill Trump” stickers for $5.

As he was being led away in handcuffs Thursday, Southworth reportedly shouted, “Donald Trump is a pedophile. The country has fallen!”

An FBI X account had more about the suspect's alleged misdeeds.

Threaten to assassinate the President of the United States and find out how fast the FBI shows up.



Benjamin Azariah Southworth was arrested in Los Angeles after a federal grand jury indicted him for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump.



➜ Allegedly called for… pic.twitter.com/FZAykCVffk — FBI Rapid Response (@FBI_Response) September 3, 2026

Threaten to assassinate the President of the United States and find out how fast the FBI shows up. Benjamin Azariah Southworth was arrested in Los Angeles after a federal grand jury indicted him for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump. ➜ Allegedly called for the President’s assassination ➜ Allegedly posted an image depicting himself behind President Trump with a knife ➜ Allegedly targeted President Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow and his family ➜ Allegedly published private information and made repeated harassing calls You don’t get to hide behind a podcast, a keyboard, or “rhetoric” when you start making threats of political violence. Make the threat. Expect the knock.

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First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli announced that Southworth had been indicted by a grand jury on federal charges for cyberstalking, making harassing interstate calls, and threatening to kill President Trump.

We have zero tolerance for political violence and those who cross that line will be arrested and charged. Great work by @SecretService and @FBILosAngeles. https://t.co/GihIbqmcAe — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 3, 2026

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said of Southworth, "They should also immediately seek psychiatric help to treat their severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has warped their brains and made them sick in the head."

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