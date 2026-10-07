Teachers Union Boss Launches New Rant Outside ICE Detention Site

Randi Weingarten is a real piece of... work. She has been the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) since 2008, and during that time, American schools, especially in urban areas, have gone from bad to worse. That hasn't stopped Weingarten from engaging in a full frontal assault on anything Republican in that time, and since 2015, she has descended into a full-blown, Stage IV Trump Derangement Syndrome.

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But it wasn't bad enough that we were expected to listen to her rant about education. Now, it seems, she expects us to listen to her rant about illegal immigration, as well. In a typically unhinged rant outside the ICE facility Delaney Hall, she said:

"This is one of the most despicable things that our current government does," Weingarten said as she was filmed pointing and gesticulating toward Delaney Hall. "They put people — people have not committed any crimes — they are immigrants. They deport them, or they … detain them and deport them in conditions that are unimaginable."

Except, of course, that these people have committed crimes. They are not just immigrants. They are illegal immigrants. They are in the country illegally; that means, by definition, that they broke a law. There are only two possible explanations for Weingarten making this statement; she is either profoundly ignorant, or she is lying. Perhaps both. And yes, we are deporting them. That's the law. They are in the country illegally. They get deported. Every single one of them is subject to deportation. That's a consequence of breaking our immigration laws.

She continues:

"We saw families coming out [of Delaney] who had just visited their loved ones… They work hard. They play by the rules. They should not be detained or deported because we have a broken immigration system," she claimed. "We should fix the immigration system, but the cruelty of this government right now is terrible."

They did not play by the rules. They are in the country illegally. They broke our immigration laws, which were passed by our elected representatives in majority votes, and duly signed by a president. That's what the Constitution mandates. That's how our system works. We are, or we are supposed to be, a nation of laws, not of unhinged lunatics.

As for the supposed cruelty, the Department of Homeland Security has a thing or two to say about that.

"Dangerous rhetoric from politicians and activists demonizing our brave ICE officers has led to the over 8,000% increase in threats against DHS law enforcement who are heroically performing their congressionally mandated mission to remove criminal illegal aliens from communities across the country," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital when asked about Weingarten’s visit.

Feature? Or bug?

It's tempting to tell Randi Weingarten to stay in her lane, but let's be honest, she's not doing American education any good, either. Ever since Randi Weingarten assumed the presidency of the AFT, American education has collapsed. Reading and math scores have declined. Middle school history scores are the lowest it have been since 1994, at least. The AFT has, at every turn, bitterly opposed any attempt at reforming our nation's schools; they oppose charter schools, they opposed voucher programs, they oppose home-schooling.

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Yes, it's tempting indeed, when things like this latest angry Weingarten rant emerge, to tell her to stay in her lane. Problem is, she's already wrecked that lane. Now she's looking to branch out? No thanks.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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