Arlington County, VA: Standing With Illegal Aliens on Taxpayers' Dime

Just when you thought the pro-illegal immigration "sanctuary jurisdiction" supporters couldn't get any dumber they double down on stupid. This time, it's at taxpayers' expense, which is nothing new or unusual; these people have always been more than willing to take money away from the law-abiding citizenry and give it to people in the United States illegally.

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The latest episode of this comes to us from Arlington County, Virginia, where the county board has set aside a substantial sum in taxpayers' dollars to support the families of illegal aliens detained by Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Arlington County Board has set aside $50,000 for grants to support families whose primary wage earner has been detained by immigration enforcement. Grants distributed by Arlington Thrive will provide up to $2,000 per affected family over the coming 10 months. Funds will support basic needs such as housing, food and utilities. The 4-0 vote, with Board member Susan Cunningham absent, was taken at a special Board meeting on Sept. 2 in response to a recent immigration enforcement surge in the D.C. area. “We stand with our immigrant families, and we will not stop doing so,” Board Chair Matt de Ferranti said. “We are valuing the families of those that have been displaced and removed.”

Take note of the language that Board Chair Matt De Ferranti employed, as it is the purest form of the stuff one finds at the south end of a northbound horse. These are not "immigrant families"; they are families headed by illegal aliens. The illegal aliens haven't been simply "displaced and removed"; they have been legally detained and will be legally repatriated under laws passed on bipartisan votes by Congress. These statements are a deliberate attempt to obfuscate the fact that the people De Ferranti refers to have broken our immigration laws by entering the nation illegally, and continued to break those laws by remaining in the country illegally.

We are still a nation of laws, right, Mr. De Ferranti? And laws are not suggestions. They are laws, and the Executive branch of the federal government, which includes ICE, is charged with enforcing those laws.

Now, the Arlington County Board wants to reward the families of these illegal aliens, and American taxpayers in Arlington County are being stuck with the check.

This is the same Arlington County, remember, that voted only last year to refuse to turn over illegal alien terrorists to ICE. Yes, terrorists.

The Arlington County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to end its police department’s ability to report illegal aliens arrested for felonies and terrorist activity to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Board members couched their decision as a way to protect immigrant communities from the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, which, funny enough, target the types of criminals that Arlington is now protecting.

So, it's a near-certainty that among the families that Arlington County is about to start shoveling taxpayers' money at, some among them are criminals or terrorists. This is government malpractice of the first water.

The primary purpose of government, any government at any level, is to safeguard the liberty and property of the citizens. Arlington County is not only failing to do this, but it is purposely endangering the liberty and property of the people of Arlington County by shielding these people from detention and, when they are detained, by subsidizing their families to remain.

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And that's the other likely outcome of this. How many families with one or more members in the nation illegally will now flood into Arlington County to take advantage of the board's generosity? It's going to be some number larger than zero, and that's for sure and for certain.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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