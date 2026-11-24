Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said during a Tuesday press conference that military officials, after having consulted with experts from across the country, will move forward with plans to detonate nearly 10,000 pounds of dangerous, unstable explosives at an Iowa ammunition plant on Wednesday.

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It was determined, said Telle, that a controlled explosion would be the much safer route, as opposed to risking a spontaneous detonation of the materiel.

.@SecArmy: "There is consensus across the experts across the country that a controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide here at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation of that substance." https://t.co/bUCKPhnu93 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2026

As RedState's Ward Clark reported Monday, President Trump personally intervened in the controversial operation set to take place at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. The president ordered the military to hold off until a federal appeals court weighed in, and he also wanted Iowa's incoming governor, Democrat Rob Sand, to agree to the operation.

Later Monday, a federal appeals court cleared the way for the detonation, despite environmental groups expressing concerns that the blast could spread toxic lead particles into communities that neighbor the ammunition plant. Telle explained at his presser that doing nothing posed a greater risk to the surrounding community.

"What we have found, and we all agree, we're all in consensus, all of our principals are in consensus, there is consensus across the experts across the country that a controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide here at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation of that substance."

And he was particularly blunt when it came to the alternative, saying, "The answer is absolutely that a controlled, mitigated detonation is preferable for public health and safety, again, our first priority, than an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation, which is the worst-case scenario."

Telle also laid out the precautions being taken to contain the blast and prevent any toxic substances from spreading out from the facility, revealing that a specially constructed water wall designed to absorb both the force of the explosion and airborne particles has been built.

"This has never been done, to help absorb the blast impact as well as any particulate matter that is put forth from the blast," he said.

The Army is also using special foam barriers and large gel blocks to help contain the blast, and will track the predicted spread of toxic particles with computer models.

"Our goal is to keep as much of it as we can here on our Iowa Army Ammunition Plant," Telle explained.

The detonation is now scheduled to take place Wednesday at 9:00 AM CT.

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