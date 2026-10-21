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Massive Toxic Chemical Plume Blankets Toledo After Tank Explosion, Hundreds Evacuated

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 21, 2026 11:21 AM
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Massive Toxic Chemical Plume Blankets Toledo After Tank Explosion, Hundreds Evacuated
AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

A massive plume of smoke blanketed parts of Toledo, Ohio, in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a tank containing a toxic chemical mix exploded, forcing hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

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The incident actually began around 9:30 PM on Tuesday night at MC Tank Transport in north Toledo, where a tank containing glycidyl methacrylate – a chemical used in manufacturing plastics, paints, and various coatings – exploded and released the toxic cloud into the air.

Videos posted to social media showed the plume eerily rising over the facility, with local reports saying heavy fog and calm winds created near-zero visibility conditions in some areas and complicated efforts by first responders to determine how far the chemical cloud had spread.

The images from the scene showed the area looking a bit apocalyptic.

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Toledo Fire & Rescue ordered 900 who live within a mile of the site to evacuate at 10:48 PM Tuesday. 

By 4:24 AM Wednesday, officials had expanded their emergency response and ordered everyone within a three-mile radius to shelter in place, close their windows and doors, and shut off ventilation systems that bring outside air indoors. 

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday morning that the damaged tank may still be releasing the chemical into the air and remains potentially explosive. Hazmat units are on the scene and assessing when it will be safe to approach the site. 

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

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