Capitol Hill isn't usually a hotbed of bipartisan harmony, but the warring factions apparently have found something to agree on: Fiona was one special hippo.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is leading his colleagues in honoring the beloved Cincinnati Zoo resident with a Senate resolution (passed unanimously) recognizing her remarkable life and the extraordinary dedication of the zoo staff who cared for her over the years.

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Moreno's tribute comes just one day after the heartbreaking death of Fiona at the very young age of nine years old.

Fiona's story took a tragic turn last week after a young visitor's hat accidentally landed in her enclosure after being caught by a ceiling fan. Fiona swallowed it, and despite the extraordinary efforts of veterinarians and zoo staff to save her, she died from complications.

Fiona became a global sensation back in 2017 after being born six weeks premature and weighing a mere 29 pounds. She wasn't expected to survive, but thanks to round-the-clock care from the Cincinnati Zoo's dedicated staff, Fiona defied the odds.

"Fiona was a symbol of resilience, of perseverance," Moreno said Friday, adding that her death would "leave a hole in the zoo and a hole in their heart."

Fiona was Ohio’s little fighter from day one and I’m proud that my resolution honoring her passed the Senate UNANIMOUSLY. My heart goes out to the amazing team at the @CincinnatiZoo who cared for her. Rest easy, Fiona. Ohio loves you. https://t.co/G0ln1rSRRF — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) November 20, 2026

The Ohio Republican went on to explain that his resolution wasn't just about honoring Fiona, but also recognizing the people who made her remarkable life possible.

"So I have a resolution that I'm presenting to honor, of course, Fiona, but obviously more important, the people at the Cincinnati Zoo," Moreno said, specifically thanking everyone from the zoo's leadership to "the people who cared for Fiona every single day."

"Fiona was a symbol of resilience, of perseverance, and we're going to miss her in Cincinnati," he concluded.

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