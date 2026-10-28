Bernie Moreno Torches Democrat Mayor Over Harebrained Plan to Import Foreign Nurses

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is taking Columbus' Democrat mayor to the woodshed over a plan to recruit nurses from Ghana, accusing the mayor of putting foreign workers ahead of Ohioans who could really use those jobs.

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In a letter sent Wednesday, Moreno ripped Mayor Andrew Ginther over a partnership the city signed on to with Ghana back in September that would create a system for Ghanaian nurses to work in healthcare facilities around the Columbus area.

That scheme, known as the Ghana-Columbus Nursing Partnership Programme, is designed to expand nursing education, workforce development, and legal employment opportunities for Ghanaian healthcare professionals who relocate from their home country to Ohio.

The news didn't much impress Moreno, who wrote to Ginther, "You were elected to serve the citizens of Columbus, not the citizens of Ghana."

Sen. Bernie Moreno is torching the Democratic mayor of Columbus for signing a partnership with Ghana to recruit foreign nurses into Ohio's healthcare workforce — funded with $225,000 in taxpayer money.



Moreno fired off a letter to Mayor Andrew Ginther Wednesday morning, arguing… pic.twitter.com/lx4nVokA03 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 28, 2026

In his letter, the senator argues that bringing in foreign nurses could drive down wages for American workers and that the city should instead invest in expanding nursing programs at Ohio's colleges and universities.

Here's more Moreno:

"Increasing publicly subsidized foreign nursing recruitment programs will likely negatively impact American nurses’ wages. These funds should be invested directly in Ohio nursing students and utilized to expand Ohio’s universities and colleges nursing programs’ capacity. I recommend you implement policies that invest public funds in American nurses."

Moreno also took issue with taxpayer dollars – possibly to the tune of $225,000 – being earmarked to recruit foreign nurses in a sister-cities program that includes Ghana and nine other countries.

And the senator didn't stop there, accusing Ginther of spending around "$8.3 million in taxpayer dollars you have lit on fire to benefit noncitizens and foreign governments since you were elected as mayor."

Moreno's question is a fair one: Why is the mayor of a large American city looking halfway around the world for workers instead of finding them right here at home?

That's a question Ginther should be able to answer – and one his constituents are likely quite interested to see addressed – but he was apparently unavailable for comment.

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