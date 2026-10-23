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Trump Arrives in FL Where He Gets an Epic Gift From DeSantis

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 23, 2026 3:58 PM
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Trump Arrives in FL Where He Gets an Epic Gift From DeSantis
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump flew to Florida on Friday for a campaign rally in Fort Myers for the Sunshine State's Republican candidates. 

He was greeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis at the airport. 

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DeSantis had a special gift for the president that he then showed to reporters, which he said he had gotten from a friend for Trump. 

DeSantis displayed the coin for the reporters to see. 

Warning for graphic language:  

It had a smiling Trump on it, giving the finger, with the line, "You missed, b**ches!" That's a reference to Trump surviving the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

How great is that? Trump must have loved that. 

Trump was asked for his message to the voters. 

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"Just get out and vote. If they vote, we're gonna win big," Trump said. 

DeSantis agreed, saying it wasn't just true in Florida but in any of the races across the country — that it was turnout that was going to matter. That's why Trump has been barnstorming to help the candidates and committing a lot of money to the cause.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | FLORIDA | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RON DESANTIS
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