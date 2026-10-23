Trump Arrives in FL Where He Gets an Epic Gift From DeSantis

President Donald Trump flew to Florida on Friday for a campaign rally in Fort Myers for the Sunshine State's Republican candidates.

He was greeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis at the airport.

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WATCH: President Trump steps off Air Force One at Trump International Airport, pointing toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis before walking down the stairs, where the governor greets him and presents him with a coin. The president is heading to Fort Myers for a rally in the Sunshine State. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

DeSantis had a special gift for the president that he then showed to reporters, which he said he had gotten from a friend for Trump.

🇺🇸 TRUMP TOUCHES DOWN IN FLORIDA Governor Ron DeSantis welcomes President Trump home with a special commemorative coin before RAV's @taymitchell_tv asks: “What's your message to voters tonight, Mr. President?” TRUMP: “Just get out and vote. If they vote, we're gonna win big!” https://t.co/RFGajVPMsR — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 23, 2026

DeSantis displayed the coin for the reporters to see.

Warning for graphic language:

Here's an image of the coin Florida Gov @RonDeSantis gave to @realDonaldTrump when he landed in Florida today. The image on the coin is a popular t-shirt at Trump rallies as well. https://t.co/d6CMWMxNC9 — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) October 23, 2026

It had a smiling Trump on it, giving the finger, with the line, "You missed, b**ches!" That's a reference to Trump surviving the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

How great is that? Trump must have loved that.

Trump was asked for his message to the voters.

"Just get out and vote. If they vote, we're gonna win big," Trump said.

DeSantis agreed, saying it wasn't just true in Florida but in any of the races across the country — that it was turnout that was going to matter. That's why Trump has been barnstorming to help the candidates and committing a lot of money to the cause.

Reporter: Why is the governor race between Byron Donalds and David Jolly so close? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: “I think anytime you run as a first-time candidate, it's a big state. You got to get known. That just takes time. But if you look, when I ran eight years ago, we had 300K more registered Democrats in this state than Republicans. Today, we have 1.5M more registered Republicans. So I think what the president said is right. If people come out, if our people vote, I think we'll win, not just in Florida, but some of these other Senate races that are close. If our people show up, we'll win those Senate races. So it's all about the turnout, and no one does it better than the president of the United States. President Trump: “He's going to be in great shape. He's going to be in great shape.” VOTE RED up and down the ballot! — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 23, 2026

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