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Byron Donalds Victorious in Florida Governor's Race, Makes History

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Nov 03, 2026 9:50 PM
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Byron Donalds Victorious in Florida Governor's Race, Makes History
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Just as Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) won her election race against DSA-backed Democrat Angie Nixon, Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19) has been projected to defeat Democrat former congressman David Jolly.

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Donalds, who currently leads Jolly by around 120,000 votes with around 95 percent reporting as of this writing, will succeed GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who served two straight terms and can't run for another term unless he sits out at least one election cycle.

DeSantis congratulated all the statewide Republican winners on X:

Donalds, who will be the first black governor for the Sunshine State, posted the following statement on X:

THANK YOU FLORIDA!

I am humbled and grateful beyond measure. As your Governor, I will give you everything I have. 

We are going to make life in Florida more affordable. We are going to keep our streets safe. We are going to invest in our young people so that they can attain the Florida Dream that all of us love so dearly.

Florida is the envy of the nation. I will fight day and night to keep it that way and to lift our state to even greater heights.

God Bless you, God Bless Florida, and God Bless America.

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News Topics BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | 2026 ELECTIONS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RON DESANTIS
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