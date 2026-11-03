Watch As Unhinged Boomer Takes Swing at Teen TPUSA Volunteer in Wild Election Day Meltdown

Election Day apparently brings out the worst in some people, and that seems to have been the case Tuesday at one New Hampshire polling place.

In a crazy incident that was captured on video and is now going viral on social media, an older white man is seen approaching a young Turning Point USA volunteer who was manning the group's booth as part of its election outreach efforts.

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The video starts after the two had begun debating an unknown topic, and the older man is seen jabbing a finger in the young man's face while saying aggressively, "You have no idea who I am, so how dare you say I don't know much?"

When the TPUSA volunteer tries to respond by saying the Boomer hadn't "provided a single statistic" to back up his point, the flustered old guy screams, "Neither have you! G*d d*mn! I cannot believe that b*lls*it!"

And he wasn't done, continuing his tirade with, "You sit there and dare to look me in the face and say I don't know anything. That's what I know. F**k you!"

Out of control at this point, the Boomer proceeds to stick his middle finger in the young man's face, then backhands him across the chin.

Calmest guy at the polling place today in NH was the 18-year old that got swung at. We want conversation, not violence! https://t.co/NymQw04VbF — Austin Dunn (@austindunn96) November 3, 2026

The volunteer and some onlookers try to confront him about his unhinged behavior, but he storms off in a cloud of self-righteousness.

We don't yet know the precise location of the incident or whether police were called, but we do know one thing: that old guy is out of his mind. And he's probably the president of his local No Kings chapter – he's straight out of central casting.

Things were considerably calmer elsewhere in New Hampshire, as NFL great Rob Gronkowski dropped by some of the TPUSA locations and took pictures with fans.

WOW Rob Gronkowski sightings at New Hampshire polling places! TIME TO GO VOTE https://t.co/KdKyFf0cJ3 — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) November 3, 2026

The ugly encounter comes as New Hampshire voters decide one of the more closely watched Senate races in the country, with Republican John E. Sununu battling Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Republicans are hoping to flip the Democrat-held seat, and Turning Point Action has made the Granite State a major focus of its Election Day turnout operation.

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