A Republican Landslide You Can Fit in a Minivan: Dixville Notch Goes Red

The first Republican landslide of election night came in just after midnight. You could fit the entire electorate in a minivan.

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, gave Gov. Kelly Ayotte six votes and Democrat Cinde Warmington one. Go ahead and put 86 percent on the screen if you’ve got a graphic ready. The raw numbers will fit in the corner. Warmington, a former Executive Councilor, wants to make Ayotte a one-term governor, but the rest of the state will take longer to weigh in.

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New Hampshire Governor Dixville Notch 🟥Ayotte: 6 (incumbent) 🟦Warmington: 1 Results from DDHQ https://t.co/s8PqPgP5mQ — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 3, 2026

John Sununu had a good midnight, too. Five votes were enough to carry Dixville Notch for the Republican in the U.S. Senate race. Democrat Chris Pappas got two. Here’s how the tally came in:

US Senate New Hampshire Dixville Notch 🟥Sununu: 5 🟦Pappas: 2 Results from DDHQ https://t.co/X8rBkX9stv — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 3, 2026

In this little unincorporated community, midnight is when the polls open. By breakfast, the results are old news. It had six voters in 2024, and seven ballots were counted this year. The place has drifted: Hassan took all five votes in 2022, and Trump and Harris split 3-3 in 2024. The voting itself can take less than a minute, with dozens of cameras on hand to capture it. If you’re the camera guy, you’d better check your batteries before midnight.

First Official 2026 Election Results Dixville Notch, New Hampshire: 2026: 🔴 Sununu: 5 (71%) 🔵 Pappas: 2 (29%) 2024: 🔴 Trump: 3 (50%) 🔵 Harris: 3 (50%) 2022: 🔵 Hassan: 5 (100%) 🔴 Bolduc: 0 (0%) https://t.co/aRACjK0vsG — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

Les Otten, one of the voters, says the cameras aren’t the reason.

“Even if the spotlight wasn’t there, we would be doing the same thing,” Otten said. “It’s sort of become a tradition where we understand the importance of voting.”

Susie Moore covered Dixville Notch’s last presidential primary here at RedState. Nikki Haley took all six votes that night. Haley got to spend a few hours with a unanimous result on the board, which is a pretty good deal for any candidate, even one winning a precinct that wouldn't fill a dinner party.

I’ll be watching the Senate returns once the rest of New Hampshire starts reporting. Sununu served one term in the Senate and is trying to return by winning the seat Democrat Jeanne Shaheen is vacating. Pappas, a Democrat congressman, has the edge with election forecasters, but Republicans see the open seat as one of their better pickup opportunities this year.

Somewhere tonight, a guy with a touch screen is going to tell us it all comes down to one more batch of votes. Dixville Notch had one batch. Republicans took both Dixville Notch races, and the folks counting the ballots could go back to bed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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