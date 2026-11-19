Prisons are supposed to be punitive, so it stands to reason that cell phone use isn't on the list of essentials for inmates. Still, there is always contraband making its way into prisons in one way or another, including phones; these can be and have been used to run drug operations, to coordinate human trafficking, and even to arrange hits on people outside.

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Now, though, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given prisons some authority to jam cell phone signals, making such coordination a lot harder. The FCC's vote was announced in a press release on Thursday.

Today, the Federal Communications Commission took action to allow state and local correctional facilities, for the first time, to jam contraband cellphones. The FCC’s decision will empower correctional institutions to utilize another optional tool to combat a persistent threat to public safety. Correctional facilities across the United States continue to be plagued by an influx of contraband cellphones that threaten the safety of prison officials and employees, the prison population, and members of the general public. Despite numerous efforts over the past decade to implement technologies to prevent contraband cellphone use, the problem persists. A 2024 study found that prison authorities recovered more than 25,000 cellphones in one year alone. Two of the participating facilities reported recovering more than 6,000 cellphones each. Given the breadth of the problem, corrections officials continue to seek authority to leverage additional tools in this ongoing battle, including jamming solutions.

There's a catch or two:

With today’s Order, the Commission will expand the options available to the corrections community to combat contraband wireless devices in correctional facilities. As the Commission takes this historic step to enable (but not require) jamming, eligible entities will be subject to technical standards and testing requirements. This includes initial testing pursuant to an experimental license to prove that the jamming solution does not cause harmful interference outside of the designated geographic areas, as well as post-license grant testing at the subject correctional facility prior to beginning operations. Jamming may occur only within a Commission-authorized “jamming containment area” where wireless device operation is already prohibited by federal, state, or local law, or a correctional facility rule, regulation, or policy, and it must not cause harmful interference outside that area.

So, it would seem to still be up to the state or other jurisdiction where the corrections facility is located to make the final decision on any such jamming. That's federalism, of course, and it's a founding principle of our republic. It also leaves the door open for some deep blue states, ones notoriously soft on criminals, to let the contraband phone use continue. And there are, of course, criteria such as that any jamming signals cannot interfere with legitimate communications. That's to be expected.

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This would seem to be a move that's more than a little overdue. And it raises another question: this move by the FCC would seem to be allowing active jammers, but there's this thing called a Faraday Cage, which can also, if properly used, block cell phone signals. Why not just surround prisoners' cells and common areas with such a screen? There may well be good practical reasons why this won't work, but one would think that it might work at least in the cellblocks.

In any case, good for the FCC. Make those inmates go back to writing postcards. They are being punished, after all.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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