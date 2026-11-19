There they go again.

Not just Democrats (as the late President Reagan was referring to in his famous phrase), but the usual handful of Trump Degrangement Syndrome sufferers in the Republican caucus of the Senate, who decided once again to vote on a non-binding war powers resolution on Thursday, with it failing by a tally of 51-48.

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Senate Democrats failed to peel off enough Republicans to rebuke President Donald Trump and his war against Iran as another battle looms on the horizon. In the first attempt after the midterm elections, Democrats and the squadron of rebel Republicans, including Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Rand Paul, R-Ky., were not enough to pass a non-binding resolution that originally passed the House, pushed by Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., in September. Like the previous war powers resolutions, this effort would have required the removal of troops engaged in hostilities not authorized by Congress in the region. Even if it had passed, it was a more symbolic move given that it was non-binding and would not have been sent to Trump’s desk.

According to the Congress Countdown site, the House is scheduled to be in session for less than two weeks - 13 days as of today - for the rest of 2026 and before the Christmas recess rolls around. For the Senate, it's only slightly longer at 16 days.

The leftists have been trying to push a resolution on this for months. Now, it's not like Congress has any serious business to handle before then (yeah, that's sarcasm).

The Fox News report linked above has more details on the threat of another government shutdown:

The deadline to either fully fund or extend current funding is Dec. 11. Senate Republicans have warned that their counterparts intend to use the process as a cudgel to stymie tax dollars meant for the war and are willing to shut down the government to do so.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) isn't mincing words about what the Dems will use as their talking point — Iran:

"We're gonna fund government in a robust way. We're gonna fund the defense in a robust way, but if they say, ‘Yeah, that's not enough, we have to be able to continue a war that's illegal, and the American public hates,’ that'll be on them, not on us. We're not gonna shut government down."

Current Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), meanwhile, is concerned, everyone

"I'm increasingly concerned that the Democrats may try to initiate another, a third government shutdown this year. And that would be a terrible outcome for the American people and something I hope that they will think better of."

And Sen. Ron Johnson (R- WI) said while the Republican caucus hasn't "giv[en] up," it will try to work with Democrats instead of pushing it through using budget reconciliation.

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Oh yes, there could very well be another government shutdown threatened by the Dems again in 2026. That's why our side needs to use reconciliation - as both GOP Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-1) and War Sec. Pete Hegseth have urged them - to pass a new spending package immediately!

Meanwhile, the mushy Republicans who are insists on dragging their feet could very well go along with ideas from Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) in January.

My colleague Teri Christoph wrote recently about Dems salivating over the idea of sending out bizarre rebate cash to Americans connected to the Iran conflict.

Teri wrote: "In a video posted to social media Monday morning, Khanna called on his fellow Democrats to make sending $1,700 'ran war refund'checks to American families one of their first orders of business."

We also need our public servants with Rs after their names to investigate and press the Justice Department to charge any and all liberal politicians across the country who have allowed/supported the fraudsters in their states and jurisdictions. President Trump keeps shouting it, but are they listening in Congress? Hope some are.

What is the point of these shenanigans on nonbinding war votes, besides stroking the congresscritters' own egos and being seen as “doing something” by Democrats? So what if a version of the War Powers Act passed in the House? We have just under two weeks left for Republicans in the majority to do conservative things for the American people. This ain’t it.

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🚨 BREAKING: The US Senate has just REJECTED a War Powers Resolution that would've told President Trump to stop military operations against Iran, 48-51 John Fetterman (D-PA) jumped ship and voted NAY with the Republicans That makes OVER A DOZEN Iran war powers votes in the Senate this year! What a circus. Stop wasting the Senate's time, let the Commander in Chief do his job, and focus on passing more bills and nominees! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2026

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