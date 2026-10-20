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Marshall Takes a Flamethrower to Adam Hamilton’s 'Moderate' Act at Kansas Rally

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 20, 2026 12:38 PM
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Marshall Takes a Flamethrower to Adam Hamilton’s 'Moderate' Act at Kansas Rally
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) took advantage of President Trump’s visit to Kansas Monday night to hammer the oh-so-carefully crafted – and completely fake – “moderate” image of his Democrat opponent, Adam Hamilton.

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The president traveled to Park City, which is just outside of Wichita, to rally voters alongside Marshall, who is facing a surprisingly competitive reelection race against Hamilton, a Methodist pastor who has been trying to portray himself as an independent-minded Democrat capable of winning over Republicans.

Hamilton wouldn't dare campaign as a true-blue Democrat, which he is, because that would be political suicide in ruby-red Kansas.

And that's exactly the point Marshall made during the rally, calling Hamilton a "far-left radical" who supports "mass amnesty, open borders, and your tax dollars going to illegals."

Marshall wasn't letting up, calling Hamilton “the most radical liberal Democrat to ever make it through a Senate primary in the history of Kansas.”

Marshall then went after Hamilton on immigration and cultural issues, arguing that his opponent is simply “too woke for Kansas.” Reuters reported that Marshall punctuated this with a line likely to resonate with Kansans: 

“We need someone who can sort heifers and steers.”

The attacks get right to the heart of Hamilton's biggest challenge – trying to put some daylight between him and the national Democrat brand that is increasingly embracing socialism. In a video his campaign released before Trump’s arrival in Kansas, Hamilton told Trump voters there was a place for them in his campaign and said he would work with the president when it benefited Kansas.

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Kansas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in 94 years, yet Hamilton and Marshall are locked in an extremely competitive race – it's competitive enough to bring Trump back to the state for his first Kansas rally since 2018.

Marshall’s message Monday was essentially that Kansans should look past Hamilton's "moderate" packaging. And with the two scheduled to meet again in a televised debate this Wednesday, the “moderate” label is likely to be called into question repeatedly. And deservedly.

For his part, President Trump reminded Kansas voters that early voting is underway and continues through October 27.

The midterm elections are exactly two weeks from Tuesday.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KANSAS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE | ROGER MARSHALL
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