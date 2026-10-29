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Media Just Earned Low Marks From Americans, and a Question to Trump on KS Rally Reshuffle Seals It

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Oct 29, 2026 7:50 PM
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Media Just Earned Low Marks From Americans, and a Question to Trump on KS Rally Reshuffle Seals It
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Our friends in the legacy media have managed to outdo themselves on the low level of actual journalism they manage to practice.

It comes after the announcement by the White House that President Donald Trump was canceling the Kansas in-person rally expected to draw up to 10,000 attendees, scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at the last minute.

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My colleague Kyle Becker's comprehensive story from earlier on Thursday shared the facts

...[T]he White House says the president isn't abandoning the campaign trail. Instead, he's launching an ambitious new effort to reach voters in more than 20 virtual rallies before Election Day.

Trump was scheduled to appear Saturday, October 31, at Salina Regional Airport in support of Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who is locked in an unusually competitive reelection battle against Democrat Adam Hamilton.

Here's where the mainstream media lost the plot, as I hinted above. During a tarmac gaggle in South Carolina on Thursday evening, Trump fielded a question (which dabbled in speculation) on the reason he canceled the KS rally.

Watch:

While his jabs here might be a little sharp for some, Trump seems to be playing off of the Reuters reporter's question: 

"Oh you're sick to ask that question. You are sick," Trump said Oct. 29 when the reporter, who works for Reuters, asked whether the president canceled the trip because he's "sick of traveling."

"Look at this guy. He's way out of shape," Trump said, adding that he's no longer going to Kansas because incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall is "doing very well."

The White House, as mentioned, confirmed that the Kansas rally, and at least one other rally, are being replaced with virtual tele-rallies.

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"You know what the reason is? I don't feel like I have to go to Kansas. I'm going to Florida tomorrow," said Trump, who is holding a rally in Daytona, Florida, on Friday. "You've been following me for you two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell."

Also, just a quick glance at today's WH schedule, which my colleague Susie Moore shared in her Morning Minute column, Trump is doing two tele-rallies tonight - at 7 PM and 7:30 PM ET - after the president and first lady host the Halloween event at White House. 

Every journalist in the White House Press Corps has access to the same schedule, by the way.

Trump is right about a couple of points here, whatever you might think of his style of speaking. (He is 80 years old, and people tend to be set in their ways by then.) 

Regardless, no one's noticing any sign of him slowing down. I mean, a president doesn't usually hold a midterm convention, then go on a multi-city whistle-stop tour for his own party's candidates like this. He probably is tired, to a certain extent. Who wouldn't be? And by the way, how nice is it to have a functioning human being as president, after four years of Joe Biden?

Then there's this, which cannot be repeated enough. At the beginning of the month, Gallup published its latest results, showing the low regard the American people have for the media. It's at a near-record low mark (and only up a sliver from 28 percent in 2025). 

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Trust in the media went up slightly because of Republicans, though. Now, ask yourself why that could be so, readers.

(You can find more of the polling here.)

Anyway, the legacy dinosaurs could learn something by taking a gander at the results and asking themselves why they are failing. I'm not holding my breath on that.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | KANSAS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | 2026 ELECTIONS
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