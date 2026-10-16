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Trump’s 'Super Intelligence Force' Has a Huge Challenge: Rein in AI Without Kneecapping US Advantage

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 16, 2026 5:25 PM
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Trump’s 'Super Intelligence Force' Has a Huge Challenge: Rein in AI Without Kneecapping US Advantage
AI. (Credit: Unsplash+/Getty Images)

The Trump administration’s newly formed “Super Intelligence Force” is wasting no time in getting down to business, holding its first meeting earlier this week during which it laid out plans for keeping tabs on the rapidly advancing world of artificial intelligence (or "super intelligence," as President Trump likes to call it).

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Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, who chairs the task force, told CNBC's Squawk Box on Friday that the inaugural meeting went well and revealed it focused, in part, on putting action behind the commitments made by AI leaders at the White House last month.

“It was a very good meeting,” Clayton said. “We set out a protocol and path for making sure those Accords are implemented and that we're in dialogue with those frontier labs.”

President Trump announced the creation of the Super Intelligence Force earlier this month, following a White House meeting where executives from some of the biggest names in AI agreed that there should be a voluntary set of guardrails put in place to oversee the development of the powerful technology.

The task force has just 120 days to examine the risks and opportunities posed by AI and make recommendations about what role the federal government should have in regulating it. 

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During its first meeting, group reportedly adopted its charter and commissioned the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology to examine risks in three areas: cybersecurity and critical infrastructure, biosecurity and dual-use applications, and model control and accountability.

Trump has made clear that he doesn’t want American political forces stunting the growth of the AI industry just as the U.S. is racing China for dominance.

So the balancing act for Clayton is underway and the clock is ticking: he and his crew need to figure out quickly how to keep America at the front of the AI race while also determining if and how the growing technology can be contained.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CYBERSECURITY | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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