Trump Officially Inaugurates New Era of Super Intelligence

As I've been saying and writing for some time now, we're in the latest of three major technological/societal revolutions; the first was the Agricultural Revolution, then the Industrial Revolution, and now, the Information Revolution. Artificial intelligence (AI) is indubitably the next big thing. As the latest step in the Information Revolution, it's changing a lot of things, and as is always the case in ages where something like this happens, where some new technology changes things, we can either be on the crest of the wave or we can be underwater.

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President Trump has chosen to keep the United States on the crest of the wave. And, of course, part of that was mandating the use of the term "super intelligence," or SI. To that end, on Tuesday, the president signed an executive order on the topic; the initial statement reads:

Purpose. America stands at the forefront of a new technological revolution in intelligence. The modern field of artificial intelligence was born in the United States, where American scientists first gave the field its name and laid the foundations for its development. Seventy years later, powered by our Nation’s unmatched culture of innovation, world-leading companies and research institutions, and entrepreneurial spirit, America is once again pushing the technological frontier forward. The extraordinary technologies being pioneered by American innovators far exceed what was envisioned when the term “Artificial Intelligence” first came into use. The capabilities of today’s frontier systems do much more than imitate or automate discrete aspects of human intelligence. They increasingly amplify human ingenuity and unlock new forms of creativity, empowering Americans to achieve what was previously impossible across science, medicine, and nearly every other domain of human endeavor. As these capabilities continue to improve, they increasingly represent not merely artificial intelligence, but a new era of Super Intelligence.

An announcement titled the White House Accord on Super Intelligence has also been released, in which the president and some notable leaders of tech companies agreed to certain "layers of controls and audits." These include:

(1) Implement robust internal controls to monitor the capabilities and alignment of its models during training and deployment around areas like cyber security, biosecurity, and chemical threats, and to ensure that its model do not hack or access technical systems in unintended ways. (2) Empower an internal team to ensure that all of the controls, monitoring, and detection are operating as intended, and that any issues are remediated. (3) Partner with an independent external auditor or evaluator to carry out independent assessments of whether the controls, monitoring and detection are operating as intended. (4) Designate an independent committee of the board of directors to oversee and receive reports from the teams operating the controls and the internal and external auditors and evaluators, as well as to ensure any issues identified are remediated.

The Accord was signed by President Trump, as well as tech leaders Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Greg Brockman (OpenAI), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Elon Musk (X), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Sundar Pichai (Google), and Satya Nadella (Microsoft).

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The one thing I'm not seeing here is what the standards will be, and trust me, after working in a regulated industry for 30 years (medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotech) I'm here to tell you, there will be standards. There may be some government regulation or there may be some external standard like the various ISO standards, but there will sooner or later be a standard, and that will give rise, necessarily, to a whole new industry of consulting and advising how to meet those standards.

In the meantime, it seems that the administration is determined to keep us ahead of the game. There's even a heroic new splash image:

It's hard to imagine all the ways in which AI will change things. Some of the changes will be good. Some won't be. Some people will put this new technology to good use; some will put it to bad use. It's a tool; a fancy, shiny, complicated one, but a tool, and best we be the first to figure out how to make good use of it.

In the early days of the Great War, the Germans' use of machineguns startled and appalled their opponents. But the UK, France, and the other Allies didn't complain and try to get machineguns outlawed or regulated. They bought machineguns of their own and started using them. That's always how these things work. And, as always, it's better to have the other guys reacting to us, than to have us reacting to them. That seems to be the main point of the president's action.

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