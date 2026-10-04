Trump Unveils New Super Intelligence Force After White House Accord

The Trump administration's efforts to keep America ahead of the artificial intelligence (AI) game are proceeding apace. Following last week's big AI summit with a gallery of big tech moguls, on Sunday, President Trump announced the formation of his "Super Intelligence" Task Force.

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“I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF). The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans.” - President DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 4, 2026

The president's Truth Social post reads (paragraph break added for clarity):

Following the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence, where the World's most important Technology Companies came together, and confirmed their responsibilities to the American People, I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF). The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans. The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government's engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies, and will be led by Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, and Chief Technology Officer, Emil Michael, and Director of the Office of Personnel Management, Scott Kupor, and will report to the President of the United States (ME!), and the Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

We covered the AI summit that led to the formation of this task force last week. That summit included a laundry list of high-tech leaders, including Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Greg Brockman (OpenAI), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Elon Musk (X), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Sundar Pichai (Google), and Satya Nadella (Microsoft).

This announcement doesn't give us a lot of details yet, but presumably these administration officials will be interacting in some way with the various companies and organizations developing and deploying AI tools and systems. It's likely that this Super Intelligence Task Force will also be coming up with some standards for AI companies (No, probably not the Three Laws of Robotics) although a comprehensive regulatory framework would require congressional action as well.

Bear in mind this also comes as some are already panic-mongering over the possible dangers posed by AI, or SI. And here's the interesting bit: The Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering is involved, meaning that the Trump administration is either 1) considering military applications for AI, 2) considering how to counter hostile actors using military applications for AI, or 3) both. That's prudent, as if we don't look into this, we can be assured that China and Russia are. AI could be a real game-changer in warfare, with target acquisition and engagement but AI controlled weapons done literally at the speed of light; humans would be, to an AI, essentially static objects, like buildings or rocks.

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The possibilities are endless, and it will be the work of decades to figure them all out.

Know what the really interesting thing is about this Super Intelligence Task Force? Apparently no Democrats qualified. Go figure.

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