JD Vance Drops a Reality Check on Ilhan Omar: We're Not Playing by Your Rules

Vice President JD Vance weighed in Tuesday on the investigation involving Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05), and he pushed back on the accusations being made by many on the Left – including Omar herself – that the Trump administration is using federal law enforcement to punish the president's political enemies.

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Speaking from the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews, just one day after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents searched Omar’s Washington, D.C.-area home, Vance said he had no advance knowledge of the raid and emphasized that investigators would be expected to follow where the evidence leads them.

“We try to let the law follow the facts, rather than creating facts just to prosecute people we don't like,” Vance said. “There are some serious allegations against Ilhan Omar. We're going to look into those. If there's a real case there, we're going to follow the facts. If there's not a real case there, then we won't.”

.@VP on Ilhan Omar: "We try to let the law follow the facts, rather than creating facts just to prosecute people we don't like... There are some serious allegations against Ilhan Omar. We're going to look into those. If there's a real case there, we're going to follow the facts. If there's not a real case there, then we won't." — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2026

Vance's take on the operation is quite a bit different from the narrative being pushed by Omar and her fellow Democrats. Omar accused the president of attempting to “target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” while House Democrats denounced the investigation as being politically motivated.

Federal officials have confirmed that a search warrant of Omar's residence was judicially authorized as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Media reports indicate that investigators are examining possible false statements and immigration fraud involving immigration paperwork filled out by her late father when she was a child.

No charges have been announced to date.

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