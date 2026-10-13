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Kimberly Guilfoyle's Resignation May Not Be the End of Her Troubles

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 13, 2026 1:55 PM
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Kimberly Guilfoyle's Resignation May Not Be the End of Her Troubles
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Kimberly Guilfoyle may be out as U.S. ambassador to Greece, but if the man at the center of one of the more serious allegations against her is to be believed, her troubles could be just getting started.

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As RedState reported, Guilfoyle resigned her ambassadorship on Tuesday, saying, "Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime." New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia revealed during her very first briefing Tuesday morning that the Trump administration had requested the resignation, and Guilfoyle made it official a short time later.

Her resignation comes amidst a flurry of allegations being made against her, including accusations that she asked Trump donor Eric Deters to pay $100,000 toward her American Express bill, had operated a "pay-for-play" scheme with a Greek energy and construction company, and fostered a toxic work environment amongst the staff at the American embassy in Athens.

Guilfoyle denied the accusations in her resignation announcement, saying, "These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity."

And she may find herself being kept quite busy on that front, at least according to Deters. In a Monday appearance on CNN, Deters said he plans to sue Guilfoyle and her attorneys over the AmEx incident and related communications between the two sides.

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Well, I’m going to be suing those lawyers, that law firm, and Kimberly Guilfoyle here in Kentucky. It’s going to be fun. They’re going to have to come to Kentucky. I’ll take their depositions for the following reasons:

They first said that the text messages were fake. Defamation.

Then they said I was a known blackmailer. Never blackmailed anybody in my life. Defamation.

Then, now they’re claiming that they’re invoices, when she knows that’s not true.

Sounds like things could get pretty ugly if this matter gets taken to court.

In addition to Deters' threat, Guilfoyle still faces a State Department investigation into the allegations surrounding her conduct as ambassador, meaning her resignation will likely do little to end the scrutiny.

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And then there's this: Deters revealed to CNN that he had been contacted by Democrat Reps. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) and Robert Garcia (CA-42) about his accusations against Guilfoyle. The two have their eyes on the chairmanships of the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees if their party wins control of the House in November, which can only mean one thing: They plan to use Guilfoyle as a way to go after President Trump.

(Interestingly, Deters said Raskin and Garcia were the only two government officials who had contacted him as of Monday night.)

With threats of lawsuits, congressional investigations, and partisan paybacks hanging heavy in the air, it looks like this story is far from over.

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News Topics GREECE | LAWSUIT | STATE DEPARTMENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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