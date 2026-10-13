(Updated) Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Resigned As Ambassador to Greece

Katie Zacharia made her debut as White House Press Secretary Tuesday morning, and she dropped a blockbuster of an announcement during her first briefing: Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has been asked to resign.

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Zacharia made the revelation in response to a question about remarks made by President Trump on Monday that he was considering firing Guilfoyle, saying that the ambassador "has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well."

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has asked Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to RESIGN, @KatieZacharia announced "She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well." WOW. https://t.co/sdw6Rua637 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 13, 2026

As RedState reported Monday, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were said to be "extremely pissed off" over allegations that Guilfoyle has asked Trump donor Eric Deters to pay her $100,000 American Express bill shortly before her confirmation hearing.

Other allegations against her quickly started to pile up, including a possible "pay to play" scheme with Greek construction and energy company Aktor Group and accusations that Guilfoyle had fostered a toxic work environment at the American embassy in Athens.

Much of the drama seemed to escalate last week during Rubio's visit to Greece for the latest round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. As we noted in our Monday reporting, Guilfoyle was seen warmly greeting Rubio as he arrived in the island nation, but was firmly on the sidelines just days later at his official departure ceremony.

This is a breaking story. Be sure to stick with RedState for updates.

Update — 11:15 AM ET:

Guilfoyle has now released a statement via her X account:

Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world. From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people. During my tenure, we have helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defense and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region. I am especially proud of the role our Embassy has played in strengthening American energy dominance, advancing economic cooperation, and ensuring that the United States remains the indispensable leader in Southeast Europe. These accomplishments are a testament to President Trump’s bold leadership, Secretary Rubio’s commitment to American diplomacy, and the extraordinary men and women who serve our country every day. I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service. My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again. While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end. It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the United States of America. God bless President Trump, God bless our incredible diplomats and service members, and God bless the United States of America. — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 13, 2026

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Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world. From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people. During my tenure, we have helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defense and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region. I am especially proud of the role our Embassy has played in strengthening American energy dominance, advancing economic cooperation, and ensuring that the United States remains the indispensable leader in Southeast Europe. These accomplishments are a testament to President Trump’s bold leadership, Secretary Rubio’s commitment to American diplomacy, and the extraordinary men and women who serve our country every day. I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service. My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again. While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end. It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the United States of America. God bless President Trump, God bless our incredible diplomats and service members, and God bless the United States of America.

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