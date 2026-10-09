Trump Picks Karoline Leavitt's Replacement — and She’s No Stranger to the Fight

It looks like Katie Zacharia, a former spokesperson at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who's currently involved in California politics, is headed back to Washington, D.C. – and she'll be taking on one of the most visible and demanding roles in the world of presidential politics.

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The White House confirmed Friday that Zacharia will replace Karoline Leavitt as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, putting the attorney and longtime conservative media figure behind the White House podium as one of the administration’s most prominent public defenders.

BREAKING: Conservative commentator Katie Zacharia has been chosen as President Trump’s next White House press secretary, succeeding Karoline Leavitt, according to a New York Times report. Zacharia currently serves as senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group and Truth Social. — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 9, 2026

Zacharia recently left DHS after a short stint in the agency's communications shop and returned to the worlds of media commentary and advocacy.

Since leaving DHS, Zacharia, a mother of four, has been an outspoken defender of Trump and his policies during multiple media appearances. (Word on the street is that she appeared alongside our own Jennifer Van Laar on an episode of The Sean Spicer Show not too long ago.)

She also worked in conservative political advocacy and served as general counsel for Fix California, an organization founded by former Trump administration official Ric Grenell.

Leavitt left the White House back in August so she could spend more time with her young family; since her departure, a few things have changed. For starters, the relationship between the president and the White House press corps has grown a bit contentious after media credentials were stripped from CNN, Politico, and MS NOW.

There's also the important issue of the looming midterms and the crucial White House messaging around that. The president has a lot riding on this election.

Suffice it to say that Zacharia is going to have her hands full, but, based on her background, she looks to be a solid fit for the role.

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