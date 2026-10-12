Trump and Rubio Are Reportedly Spitting Nails Over Kimberly Guilfoyle's $100K AmEx Ask

If the latest reports out of Washington, D.C., are true, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have just about had it with U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

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Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host who was once engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has apparently gone from being a consummate Trump insider to persona non grata following allegations that she tried to coerce a Trump donor into paying off her $100,000 American Express bill on the eve of her confirmation hearing.

Trump and Rubio are said to be "extremely pissed off" about the allegations, but are putting off making a final decision about her fate until after the Columbus Day weekend.

Kimberly Guilfoyle 'on very thin ice' with Trump after accusations of pay-to-play scheme as ambassador to Greece https://t.co/vaLjAnuWu0 https://t.co/7wZt67zK4o — New York Post (@nypost) October 12, 2026

Guilfoyle was seen just last week warmly greeting Rubio as he arrived in Greece for round six of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. The murmurs of her having asked Trump donor Eric Deters for the $100,000 bailout (which he declined) began to grow during the days that followed, and Rubio was seen departing Greece with nary a glance back at his ambassador, who stood to the side of the official departure ceremony.

And the growing scandal apparently involves more than just the AmEx bill; Guilfoyle is alleged to also be under investigation for using her position in Athens to advance the interests of Greek construction and energy company Aktor Group with the Trump administration in a possible "pay to play" situation.

Guilfoyle and her attorneys have denied any wrongdoing on her part, even as the State Department inspector general is reportedly examining the allegations. There is also talk of a toxic work environment at the Athens embassy.

When asked last week about the allegations against Guilfoyle, President Trump said, “I just heard about it. It’s too bad. I mean, I don’t know. She’s an ambassador. I just heard a little bit about it. I don’t know too much, but she was always very nice.”

Vice President JD Vance remarked during a recent press gaggle, “Let’s actually see what the facts are. Let’s see what the truth is. And obviously, if there was something bad that happened, then people have to suffer consequences for it.”

CBS News is reporting that, should Guilfoyle be allowed to remain as ambassador to Greece, Democrats are discussing an impeachment if they take control of the House come January.

This is a developing story, and we will be sure to bring you the latest as more information becomes available.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication to note that it was Vice President JD Vance who spoke on the matter during a recent press gaggle.

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