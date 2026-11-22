We're accustomed to seeing attempted "gotchas" by the legacy media, especially where Trump administration officials are involved. This is not a new thing; in the Reagan years, you saw Big Three talking heads, in interviews with Reagan administration officials, blatantly fishing for just the same kinds of sound-bytes.

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Sunday news talk shows are always great places to see this in action, and one of the most persistent in this is CNN's Dana Bash. On Sunday, speaking to the Trump administration's Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton, she tried to flip the script from a remarkable piece of foreign policy to focus instead on one word. DNA Clayton, on the other hand, wasn't having it.

CNN's Dana Bash wanted to fight over one word. DNI Jay Clayton kept pointing her back to three nuclear powers agreeing not to escalate.



"Getting the three nuclear powers together and getting them to agree that they are not going to escalate, that they are going to communicate,… pic.twitter.com/2dTWAn38ml — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2026

Here's how that conversation went.

Dana Bash: Do you think he (Vladimir Putin) is a friend of the United States? DNI Clayton: The president is the greatest conductor of foreign policy in a very challenging time that we have seen. Getting the three nuclear powers together and getting them to agree that they are not going to escalate, that they are going to communicate, that is historic. That is remarkable. And in that context, whatever language the president wants to use, I trust him completely. Dana Bash: Do you personally think that Vladimir Putin is a friend of the United States? DNI Clayton: Dana, in different contexts, you can use a different word. The president pulling off that summit, getting the three of them together, the -- is just remarkable. Dana Bash: We're going to have to leave it there.

There's a little wiggling there on both sides, to be fair, but Dana Bash was clearly looking for a score. Everyone knows that, in larger policy goals, in trade, and most of all in his persistence in carrying on the Russo-Ukrainian War, Vladimir Putin is no friend to the United States. She's looking to score a point on a side remark that came out of some success in a trilateral meeting between the planet's three greatest powers.

There was another interesting exchange, this one on our information infrastructure and what's been going on lately with the various hacks and outages.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton: We are in a period of technological step change and systems are going to need to be upgraded. The good news is that we lead the world in technology, compute, models, and cybersecurity — and we will continue to do that. pic.twitter.com/bjKMlpMxUz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 22, 2026

Here's that exchange.

DNI Clayton: The American people should understand that a great deal of our digital infrastructure is dated. It is old. It has been built out over three decades or more. We are in a period of technological step change, both in terms of what people refer to as models, applications, and the like, and in computing power. And in that technological step change, our systems are going to need to be upgraded. They're going to be need to be upgraded for performance and for cybersecurity. And as part of that ongoing upgrade, we are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service. That is going to happen. The American people should also understand that cyber threats are real. If you go back to 2020, there were almost 800,000 cyber incidents reported to the FBI. That is -- that is up to a million in most recent data. And this is going to continue. The good news, the very good news is, we lead the world in both the technology, the compute, the models, the application, and in cybersecurity. And we're going to need to continue to do that.

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The question Dana Bash didn't ask? "What about the private sector? Are they upgrading, too?"

It's always about what they can hang on Republicans; specifically, on President Trump.

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